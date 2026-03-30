WDC: Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Odu  Call Inclusion Of Woman And Girls Decision Making 

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Ngozi Nma Odu, has called for greater inclusion of women and girls in decision-making processes across all sectors, stressing that amplifying their voices is critical to national development.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Nma Odu (Right), Launching the CIFAL Nigeria’s Voices of Experiences during the Mentoring the Next Generation and Joint Commemoration of UN International Women’s Day and World Water Day at the Rivers State University Complex,

She made the call during the launch of the “Voices of Experience” mentorship programme and the joint commemoration of the International Women’s Day and World Water Day at Rivers State University on Tuesday.

Odu underscored the burdens borne by women, particularly in rural communities, where they play central roles in water sourcing and food production. She reaffirmed support for initiatives that promote gender advocacy, noting that women’s lived realities must inform policies.

She also stressed the need to sustain the 30 per cent affirmative action for women’s inclusion, urging women to emulate pioneers such as Margaret Ekpo and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, who championed women’s rights in Nigeria’s past.

Drawing from local experience, Odu recounted how women in Egi community mobilised to demand change by peacefully protesting at an oil facility, demonstrating the power of collective action.

She further advocated partnerships with CIFAL Nigeria and UNITAR to deepen mentorship for young people, noting that such collaborations are essential for building inclusive governance and transferring values to future generations.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Isaac Zeb-Obipi, emphasised the need to recognise women’s contributions globally, particularly in water management. He called for increased investment in women’s education and empowerment to ensure access to clean water.

Zeb-Obipi also pledged to align the institution’s academic and research activities with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, while commending CIFAL Nigeria for its innovative programmes.

In her keynote address titled Inclusive Leadership: Building Institutions that Reflect All Voices, former Commissioner for Information, Ibim Semenitari, lamented declining female political representation. She noted that women’s participation, which rose from 1.8 per cent in 1999 to about 8 per cent in 2007, has dropped to roughly 4 per cent.

According to her, the issue is not participation but systemic exclusion, describing it as “a justice problem.” She also decried barriers facing youths and persons with disabilities, including limited access to leadership opportunities and inclusive education systems.

Director of CIFAL Nigeria, Ihuoma Njemanze, said the centre aims to bridge generational gaps by engaging young people—particularly digital natives—in conversations on women’s empowerment and sustainable development.

She disclosed plans to create platforms for dialogue, global exchanges and capacity-building initiatives aligned with UN goals.

Also speaking, Herritta Ogan identified cultural and institutional barriers as persistent obstacles to women’s advancement, while highlighting weak mentorship among women as a critical gap.

The event featured mentorship sessions, panel discussions and award presentations, reinforcing calls for inclusive leadership and sustained advocacy for gender equality.