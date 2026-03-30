Tinubu approves expansion of PiCNG mandate to include EVs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the expansion of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) to include electric vehicles (EVs).

With the approval, the initiative will now be known as the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PiCNG & EV).

The expanded mandate positions PiCNG & EV to lead and coordinate Nigeria’s clean mobility strategy, covering both gas-powered and electric vehicles nationwide.

The initiative will continue to drive the deployment of CNG infrastructure, including Mother and Daughter Stations, Integrated Refuelling Units, and nationwide vehicle conversion programmes.

It will also oversee the rollout of electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and related investments across the country.

Onanuga noted that gas remains a competitive and strategic fuel for transportation, leveraging Nigeria’s abundant resources to reduce costs and enhance energy security.

According to the presidential spokesperson, the inclusion of EVs further strengthens the government’s agenda for affordable, efficient, and environmentally responsible mobility.

Tinubu also directed the Executive Chairman of PiCNG & EV, Ismaeel Ahmed, to immediately establish a coordinated process for the rapid deployment of vehicle conversion kits nationwide.

The president said the kits must be made accessible to Nigerians at affordable and non-burdensome costs.

The goal, according to Onanuga, is to ensure that vehicle conversions are widely accessible to the public.

Tinubu further directed the accelerated deployment of Mobile Refuelling Units (MRUs) to expand access to CNG infrastructure while permanent facilities are being developed.

The initiative is expected to play a central role in Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation systems.