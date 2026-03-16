INC Hails Oborevwori’s Infrastructural Strides

The apex Socio-cultural organisation of the Ijaw nation, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), has commended the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, over his infrastructural and other developmental strides across the state.

The INC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary and leading candidate for the office of Vice President in its 2026 national executive council polls, Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, said the governor’s infrastructural revolution was visible in the entire senatorial zones of the state.

Oyakemeagbegha noted that in about three years of the Governor’s leadership of the State he has achieved so much.

He cited the flyover in the PTI area of the commercial city of Warri, the Ughelli flyover, and the completion of the dualization of the Ughelli-Asaba Road, among others, as testaments to the governor’s political will to transform the infrastructural landscape of the state.

The apex Ijaw socio-cultural group’s image maker, who also praised the Governor for the approval of the construction of the Torugbene-Ojobo Road and other projects in Ijaw communities of the state, however, called on him to expedite action on the completion of the road and the Ayakoromo bridge to link more Ijaw communities.

“Governor Oborevwori has done well for Delta State. His infrastructure projects and other initiatives across the state are a testament to the fact that Delta State has a Governor who is passionate about development.

“The flyovers, bridges and dualization projects in different parts of the state, especially the DSC, Effurun flyover, the other one in Ughelli, the dualization of the Ughelli-Asaba Road, and many other landmark projects are signature projects to prove that indeed, Delta State has a development-friendly Governor in the person of Sheriff Francis Oborevwori.

“We also like to thank him for taking it upon himself to construct the abandoned Torugbene-Ojobo link Road in the Burutu Local Government Area of the State.

“You know Burutu LGA is very much coastal and so we want to call on the Governor to expedite action on the completion of this very road and also complete the construction of the Ayakoro bridge as it will not only open the hinterlands of the LGA, but also give access to the blue economy potentials of the state”, the INC Spokesman said.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa