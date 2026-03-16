Delta Approves N34bn For 25 Divisional Police Headquarters, Other Projects

The Delta State Executive Council (DELSEC), on Friday, approved N34 billion to build Police Divisional Headquarters across the 25 LGAs, ahead of the proposed State Police.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a news briefing on some of the decisions reached at the DELSEC meeting, presided over by the State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, at the Government House, Asaba.

Aniagwu said government approved over N400 billion to address sundry projects, including the Divisional Police Headquarters, roads, hostels for the nine state-owned tertiary institutions, rural electrification projects, and social intervention programmes in the state.

He said the approval covered the construction and rehabilitation of over 50 road projects across the state.

He described the approval as a watershed, adding that the government had presented a lead, particularly with regards to the State Police infrastructure in readiness for its creation.

The Commissioner said: “Governor Oborevwori, in line with his M.O.R.E. Agenda, has been able to lead us to approve several projects that touch the lives of our people across different sectors in the state.

“But principal among the decisions that were reached at today’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting hinged on the number one function of the government, which is the security of the people.

“Ahead of the Federal Government policy on State Police, the State Government today approved the construction of the state-of-the-art Divisional Police Headquarters in the 25 LGAs and a Special Police Protection Unit at the cost of about N34 billion.

“This is because we want to advance the security of our people even when, today, Delta ranks as one of the most secured and safest states to live in Nigeria,” Aniagwu said.

According to him, the decision has become necessary since the Federal Government is most favourably disposed at this time to allow state police across the country.

Aniagwu said government was partnering the Rural Electrification Agency, adding that the EXCO also approved N5 billion to boost electricity supply in the state.

“Government also approved N1.5 billion for the Ministry of Economic Planning to execute the second phase of its social investment intervention in the state,” he said.

Also, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, further disclosed that the State Government approved the construction of 10 units of residential quarters for Judges; comprising five at Osubi, in Delta Central, and five in Asaba.

He said government, in its bid to ensure a state-of-the-art conducive working environment, gave approval for the renovation of 16 Customary Courts and 26 Magistrates’ Courts across the state.

He also said the government had a work plan in place to ensure better welfare package for the Magistrates, particularly with regards to mobility and housing.

On his part, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Johnbull Tonukari, explained that government’s approval to construct one male and one female hostel in each of the nine state-owned tertiary institutions would help to address their accommodation needs.

Tonukari said when completed, the hostels would provide accommodation for at least 960 students in each of the institutions, including four universities, three polytechnics and two Colleges of Education.

According to him, the four universities alone have over 45,000 students, so, building new male and female hostels in each institution will be a huge relief for students and their parents.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Godknows Angele, said the ministry was ready to deliver all the projects for the state police, judiciary and higher institutions in good time and on specification.