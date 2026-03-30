ESUT flags off construction of 1,600-capacity ultramodern students hostel

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has flagged off the construction of a 1,600-bed ultramodern students’ hostel as part of efforts to tackle the growing demand for accommodation driven by rising student enrolment.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, disclosed that the project had a completion timeline of 12 months, describing it as a strategic intervention aimed at improving students’ welfare and enhancing academic productivity.

He attributed the university’s recent strides to what he termed the “disruptive innovation” model of Governor Mbah’s administration, noting that ESUT’s management had aligned with the vision to deliver measurable results rather than mere promises.

“This is a management driven by demonstration and practicality. We have keyed into the governor’s philosophy of innovation, and that is why we are recording visible progress,” Okolie said.

The Vice Chancellor particularly lauded Governor Mbah for his forward-looking investments in technology and education, highlighting the approval of an Artificial Intelligence Application Centre at the former NCC facility in Nike.

According to him, the centre will serve as a practical hub for research, training, and certification in emerging technologies, positioning ESUT at the forefront of digital transformation in Nigeria’s tertiary education space.Nigeria investment guide

He further disclosed that, with the governor’s backing, the university had commenced plans to send selected academic staff to leading global centres in cities such as Doha and Dubai for specialised training in Artificial Intelligence, adding that the initiative would enable the institution to import global best practices and build a critical mass of experts capable of driving innovation and research.

Okolie also commended the governor for providing consistent and massive support to the institution, including funding for critical infrastructure, recruitment of academic and non-academic staff, and ongoing interventions at the College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital.

According to him, ESUT has witnessed a sharp increase in its admission quota, rising from about 2,842 in 2022 to over 8,700 currently, a development that has intensified the need for expanded accommodation facilities.

Okolie added that the university was repositioning itself as a model of a modern institution, citing ongoing reforms, completion of previously stalled projects, and a renewed focus on quality delivery.

In his goodwill message, the TETFund Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, said the hostel project reflected the agency’s commitment to strengthening tertiary education through impactful interventions, noting that the initiative would significantly improve student accommodation and enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

Echono, who was represented by the South East Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Catherine Onuoha, also commended the governor for fostering an enabling environment for educational development and urged contractors to adhere strictly to approved standards and timelines.

Also speaking, the representative of Africa Plus Nigeria Ltd, Dipo Lawore, described the project as part of a broader national programme to address the acute shortage of student housing across tertiary institutions, stressing that the ESUT hostel would feature modern facilities including reading rooms, a cafeteria, 24-hour security, laundromat, and en-suite rooms designed to provide comfort and safety for students.Nigeria investment guide

The firm noted that the project was being funded through a partnership involving TETFund, Family Homes Funds Limited, and Africa Plus Partners, with TETFund providing 25 per cent of the funding, while the private partners cover the remaining 75 per cent.

The Student Union Government representative, Comrade Okeke Raphael, praised both the governor and the Vice Chancellor for their commitment to transforming ESUT into a world-class institution.

He noted that the new hostel would significantly ease the burden of rising accommodation costs on students and improve their learning environment.

In a similar vein, the host community, represented by the traditional ruler of Umueze Community, Igwe Emeka Ani, described the project as timely and inspiring.

He commended the governor’s developmental strides across the state and assured the university management of continued support and cooperation from the community.

Performing the foundation-laying ceremony, Governor Mbah lauded the Vice Chancellor for what he described as proactive and result-oriented leadership, noting that the university’s progress was a reflection of effective alignment with his administration’s vision.

“I must commend the Vice Chancellor for being a strategic game changer. The success stories we have heard today show clear alignment with our governance philosophy,” the governor said.

He also expressed appreciation to TETFund and other development partners for their contributions, assuring that his administration would continue to prioritise education by providing the right infrastructure and support systems.

Mbah added that the project underscored the state’s commitment to innovation, academic excellence, and community development, expressing optimism that ESUT would continue to evolve as a hub for knowledge, research, and progress.