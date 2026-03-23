Buildings Destroyed, 40 Injured In Lagos and C’Rivers 

No fewer than 40 people sustained injuries, while one person was confirmed dead, in separate tanker-related explosions in Lagos and Cross River states.

In Lagos, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday along the Lekki–Epe Expressway, around Ologuro Bus Stop, opposite a filling station in the Sangotedo area.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, a tipper truck rammed into a gas tanker from behind, sparking a massive fire outbreak.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement, said one person died in the incident, while two others sustained injuries.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a tipper truck rammed into a gas tanker, resulting in a fire outbreak. The driver of the tipper truck died as a result of the impact, while two adult females sustained minor injuries,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu attributed the crash to overspeeding and reckless driving, adding that the fire engulfed several roadside shops, causing extensive damage.

Tide source gathered that emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance officials, were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Similarly, the Federal Road Safety Corps, in a statement by the Sector Public Education Officer, Elizabeth Jayeola, confirmed the incident, saying the crash involved a Sinotruck tipper and a Mack trailer.

“A total of four male adults were involved. One person died, one was injured, while two were unhurt. The crash was caused by speed violation, which led to loss of control and collision,” she said.

Jayeola added that the impact triggered a fire that left the tipper driver burnt beyond recognition, while his assistant sustained injuries.

According to her, three warehouses and about 10 roadside shops, including a gym and a generator house, were affected before firefighters brought the situation under control.

Several vehicles, including buses and cars parked within the affected area, were also damaged.

In a separate incident in Calabar, Cross River State, no fewer than 38 persons sustained varying degrees of burns following a gas explosion at a filling station.

The explosion reportedly occurred during the transfer of gas from a storage tank to a service tank when a hose detached, causing gas to leak into the surrounding area.

An eyewitness in a video, Ekanem Essien, described the moment as chaotic, likening the explosion to a bomb blast.

“The only thing we heard was a loud explosion. Everywhere was in confusion. I had to rush my baby out and grab my documents. We could not even reach the fire service in time,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Eitokpah, in a statement, said the leakage quickly escalated into a fire, leaving residents with little time to escape.

“Several residents sustained injuries, primarily burns, and those with serious cases have been taken to the Teaching Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Despite the scale of destruction in Calabar, the PPRO confirmed that no death was recorded, while victims were receiving treatment at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.