Rivers Support For Tinubu Is Consolidated  -Fubara 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has restated his unalloyed support for President Bola Tinubu.

The governor also declared that the support base for the President in the State is bold and consolidated.

Fubara made the declaration last Thursday while inaugurating the Ogbakiri Roundabout–Ogbakiri Waterfront Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the State.

He also assured that his full integration into the rulling All Progressive Congress (APC) is a political breakthrough meant to accelerate development in the State.

Describing Tinubu’s re-election bid as a major assignment, the governor said he had already commenced grassroots mobilisation, noting that the large turnout of residents at the commissioning ceremony was a clear indication of progress.

According to him, the enthusiasm displayed showed that about 70 per cent of the mobilisation work had already been achieved in the local government area.

“We know you are hardworking and that you enjoy organic support. What we need now is to transfer this support to the success of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Fubara said.

“I assured the party leadership not to worry, because what truly matters is having the right foot soldiers on ground,” he added.

The governor disclosed that he recently held a strategic meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during which he assured party leaders of the organic and growing support for President Tinubu among the people of Rivers State.

On the commissioned project, the governor described the Ogbakiri road as a landmark achievement, recalling that it was initiated at one of the most challenging moments of his administration.

He revealed that the first payment for the project was made at a time when the State was under a court order restricting access to federal allocations.

Despite the challenges, Fubara said his administration kept faith with the people, trusting that “God will always make a way.”

He said that the completed road stands as evidence of his government’s commitment to service delivery and promise-keeping.

He also acknowledged the requests made by the Council of Chiefs, including the construction of internal roads and a proposed bridge to improve transportation, security and commercial activities, assuring that the proposals would be studied and addressed after proper cost assessment.

Commending the host community, Fubara noted that peace and cooperation played a critical role in the successful execution of the project.

According to him, Ogbakiri, once associated with frequent crises and loss of lives, has now embraced peace, paving the way for development.

The governor urged residents to protect public institutions such as universities and other government facilities, stressing that they exist for the benefit of the people.

He commended Hon David Emereji for his unwavering support and urged the people of the LGA to follow his good example.

Providing technical details, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr Austin Ezekiel-Hart, said the road project, awarded in September 2024, spans 9.7 kilometres with a width of 7.3 metres.

He added that it includes solar-powered streetlights, 4.5 kilometres of reinforced concrete drainage, and reinforced concrete culverts at strategic points.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr Chidi Lloyd, applauded the governor for delivering on his promise, describing the road as a major boost to mobility, economic activities and overall development in the area.

