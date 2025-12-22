News
Rivers Support For Tinubu Is Consolidated -Fubara
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has restated his unalloyed support for President Bola Tinubu.
The governor also declared that the support base for the President in the State is bold and consolidated.
Fubara made the declaration last Thursday while inaugurating the Ogbakiri Roundabout–Ogbakiri Waterfront Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the State.
He also assured that his full integration into the rulling All Progressive Congress (APC) is a political breakthrough meant to accelerate development in the State.
Describing Tinubu’s re-election bid as a major assignment, the governor said he had already commenced grassroots mobilisation, noting that the large turnout of residents at the commissioning ceremony was a clear indication of progress.
According to him, the enthusiasm displayed showed that about 70 per cent of the mobilisation work had already been achieved in the local government area.
“We know you are hardworking and that you enjoy organic support. What we need now is to transfer this support to the success of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Fubara said.
“I assured the party leadership not to worry, because what truly matters is having the right foot soldiers on ground,” he added.
The governor disclosed that he recently held a strategic meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during which he assured party leaders of the organic and growing support for President Tinubu among the people of Rivers State.
On the commissioned project, the governor described the Ogbakiri road as a landmark achievement, recalling that it was initiated at one of the most challenging moments of his administration.
He revealed that the first payment for the project was made at a time when the State was under a court order restricting access to federal allocations.
Despite the challenges, Fubara said his administration kept faith with the people, trusting that “God will always make a way.”
He said that the completed road stands as evidence of his government’s commitment to service delivery and promise-keeping.
He also acknowledged the requests made by the Council of Chiefs, including the construction of internal roads and a proposed bridge to improve transportation, security and commercial activities, assuring that the proposals would be studied and addressed after proper cost assessment.
Commending the host community, Fubara noted that peace and cooperation played a critical role in the successful execution of the project.
According to him, Ogbakiri, once associated with frequent crises and loss of lives, has now embraced peace, paving the way for development.
The governor urged residents to protect public institutions such as universities and other government facilities, stressing that they exist for the benefit of the people.
He commended Hon David Emereji for his unwavering support and urged the people of the LGA to follow his good example.
Providing technical details, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr Austin Ezekiel-Hart, said the road project, awarded in September 2024, spans 9.7 kilometres with a width of 7.3 metres.
He added that it includes solar-powered streetlights, 4.5 kilometres of reinforced concrete drainage, and reinforced concrete culverts at strategic points.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr Chidi Lloyd, applauded the governor for delivering on his promise, describing the road as a major boost to mobility, economic activities and overall development in the area.
By: Taneh Beemene
HYPREP Plans 1,500 Jobs, Expanded Skills Training as Ogoni Cleanup Records Progress
RHI, RSG Empower 500 Senior Citizens In Rivers
The Renewed Hope Initiative in conjunction with the Rivers State Government has empowered 500 elderly citizens in Rivers State with financial support of N200,000 each.
The empowerment programme was part of activities to celebrate the third anniversary of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme RHIESS, a social investment policy initiated by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
Speaking at the event which held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, recently, under the theme, ‘Finding Joy in Old Age,’ Senator Tinubu said the gesture which has become traditional since 2023 was a mark of gratitude in recognition of the invaluable contributions of the senior citizens to nation building.
The First Lady who was represented by the wife of the Rivers State Governor and State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Lady Valerie Fubara, said the scheme was to “support two hundred and fifty (250) vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory, and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) totalling 9,500 selected beneficiaries across the nation.
She urged the beneficiaries to engage in activities that will make them find joy in old age.
“I encourage you to continue playing your part by staying healthy and active, nurture both your body and mind through regular exercise and meaningful engagement,” Senator Tinubu advised.
On her part, Lady Fubara said the State Government through the magnanimity of the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has increased the beneficiaries of the programme from 250 to 500.
She restated the commitment of the State Government towards provision of social welfare and improving the standard of living of the elderly in the State.
Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Dr Vetty Agala, said the State Government has through the Health4allrivers Initiative, introduced free medical care for senior citizens in the State, in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative.
Expedite Action On MBA Forex Operator’s Prosecution, Rivers NUJ Tells EFCC
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expedite the prosecution of the Director of the now distressed MBA Forex Trading, Mr. Maxwell Odum, in the interest of justice.
The Rivers State NUJ made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the EFFC’s Ag. Zonal Director, ACE Hassan Saidu, in Port Harcourt, recently.
The council’s chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia, said the appeal became imperative after it considered the number of Nigerians and others involved in the financial misconduct.
According to him, it has caused hardship among many households in the country and should be given the attention it deserves.
He said that investors cannot come into a country or invest in an economy or nation ridden with fraud.
This, he said, has made it more imperative to arrest, prosecute and convict alleged fraudsters like the MBA Forex Director, who is alleged to have defrauded thousands of unsuspecting Nigerians, to serve as a deterrent to others.
The chairman also requested that while the trial lasts, part of the swindled funds should be given to the victims that suffered loss and trauma as a result of the fraud.
The NUJ reiterated its resolve to change the narrative of reportage from crisis to developmental communication.
According to him, the NUJ’s main focus is blue economy and tourism.
He expressed the readiness of the Council to partner the agency in the area of information dissemination.
“We believe you have a responsibility to fight financial crimes. We also know that you need the Press to publicize your activities and NUJ can provide that,” he said.
Responding, the Zonal EFFC’s boss commended the NUJ’s vision to change the narrative of reporting from crisis to developmental communication.
According to Saidu, the Western world have since imbibed such culture, hence the negative stories about them are carefully sifted to allow only positive ones to be released to the outside world.
As for the trapped funds to be released, the EFCC Zonal Director stated that only the court can authorize such action, stressing that the primary responsibility of the Commission is to arrest and prosecute.
He pledged to partner with the NUJ now that the leadership has visited the Commission.
The Head of the Legal & Prosecution Department, DCE Odiase Stephen, corroborated the Zonal Director’s position and stressed that it was only when the matter has been determined by the court that such funds can be released.
He further stated that once a matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction, it cannot be discussed outside.
By: King Onunwor
