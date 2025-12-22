NAFDAC Allays Fears About Dangerous Indomie Noodles  …Says Product Not In Nigerian Market 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clarified that the recalled Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour by the French safety authority, Rappel Conso of France, did not originate from Nigeria.

NAFDAC gave this clarification yesterday in a statement signed by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

The agency said the product is not on sale in Nigeria, adding that surveillance has been directed across all zones and states to mop up the product if found in any jurisdiction.

The clarification followed public concern after news of the product recall surfaced online due to alleged presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs in the product.

NAFDAC had, a few days ago, warned that the affected product, (Indomie Noodles, Vegetable Flavour), contains milk and eggs, allergens that could trigger severe and potentially life-threatening reactions in people with allergies or intolerances.

In a statement titled ‘Public Alert No. 041/2025’, the agency said the recall followed a notification from France’s food safety authority, Rappel Conso, which flagged the product for failing to declare the presence of milk and eggs on its labelling.

According to NAFDAC, the recall covers all batches of Indomie Noodles, Vegetable Flavour, with a best-before date of February 6, 2026.

“NAFDAC is informing the public that the French authority (Rappel Conso of France) has issued a notice regarding the recall of the Indomie brand Noodles Vegetable Flavour.”

“This recall is due to the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose a significant health risk to consumers with allergies or intolerances,” the agency said.

Recall that in 2023, Indomie Special Chicken Flavour was also implicated in an international food safety alert following concerns raised by health authorities in Taiwan and Malaysia.

At the time, NAFDAC ordered investigations and assured the public that all noodles produced in Nigeria were safe for consumption.

Yesterday’s statement, however, noted that, ”The management of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is aware of the recall of Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour by the French authority (Rappel Conso of France) on account of the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose significant health risks to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

“In light of this development, NAFDAC has undertaken some proactive measures as a responsive regulator by ensuring increased vigilance actions to guard against the possible entry of the recalled product into Nigeria.

“Surveillance has been directed across all zones and states, and zonal directors and state coordinators have been mandated to mop up the product if found within their jurisdictions.

“The public is hereby informed that the Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour in question is not registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for sale in Nigeria.

“It is important to note that noodles are listed on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria, meaning their importation into the country is not allowed. This significantly reduces the likelihood of the affected product entering the Nigerian market.”

It added that Indomie Instant Noodles products, as well as other noodle brands registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market, are manufactured locally in Nigeria and are only granted registration after a strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice.

The agency noted that its Ports Inspection Directorate had also been placed on heightened alert to guard against the importation of the implicated product into the country.

“Consumers are strongly advised to exercise caution, discard the recalled product if found, and report any suspicion of its sale or distribution to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 0800-162-3322. Adverse events or side effects related to consumption should be reported via NAFDAC’s e-reporting platforms available on www.nafdac.gov.ng.

“NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the agency is proactive and remains alive to its responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public, including Nigerians who may travel abroad or purchase products online. NAFDAC—safeguarding the health of the nation,” the statement added.

Reacting to the development, Indomie Nigeria distanced itself from the recalled Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles flagged in France.

In a statement yesterday, the company said it did not produce, import, distribute or sell any noodle variant known as Vegetable Flavour, describing reports linking Indomie Nigeria to the recall as misleading.

“The product referenced in the NAFDAC alert is not manufactured, imported, distributed, or sold in Nigeria,” the company stated.

Indomie Nigeria stressed that, as clearly stated in NAFDAC’s official release, the affected product was recalled in France in August 2025 and that the alert issued in Nigeria was a precautionary measure to protect public health.

“We do not produce or market any noodle variant called Vegetable Flavour, and no such product exists within Indomie Nigeria’s portfolio,” the company added.

The firm assured consumers that all Indomie noodles produced locally by Dufil Prima Foods meet regulatory and safety requirements.

“All Indomie noodles produced by Dufil Prima Foods in Nigeria are safe for consumption, produced under strict quality control processes and in full compliance with NAFDAC regulations,” it said.

The company also dismissed images of the recalled product circulating online, noting that the packaging did not align with its approved branding and labelling standards.

“The packaging and product display shown in reports circulating online are clearly inconsistent with Indomie Nigeria’s approved packaging, branding, and labelling,” the company said.

It further reminded consumers that the importation of noodles into Nigeria is prohibited by law, urging the public to exercise caution with any product bearing unfamiliar or unapproved packaging.

Indomie noodles are widely consumed across Nigeria and other countries, largely due to their affordability, convenience and popularity as a household food item, particularly among children and young adults.