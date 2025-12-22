Publish Certified Copies Of Tax Laws From NASS, SERAP Urges Tinubu 

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to widely publish certified true copies of the tax bills received from the National Assembly and the tax laws signed into law.

SERAP made the request amid allegations of discrepancies between the tax bills passed by the National Assembly and the versions of the laws eventually gazetted by the Federal Government.

The group’s request was contained in a Freedom of Information letter written to the President and dated December 20, 2025.

SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, made this known in a statement yesterday.

He said the documents sought include the National Revenue Service (Establishment) Act; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act; and the Nigeria Tax Act.

The organisation also asked the President to direct the Attorney General to clarify whether the versions of the tax bills received from the National Assembly were identical to those signed into law and ultimately gazetted.

In the letter, the group urged the President to establish an independent panel of inquiry to investigate allegations that material changes were made to the tax laws after passage by the legislature.

“The proposed panel should be headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria or Court of Appeal. The findings of the panel should be made public. Anyone responsible for the alleged alterations must face prosecution, as appropriate.

“Widely publishing a certified true copy of the version of the tax bills received from the National Assembly and a certified true copy of the tax laws signed by you would allow Nigerians to scrutinise the laws and compare them with the version of the tax laws ultimately gazetted.

“The alleged unlawful alterations of the tax laws would offend the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the requirements of international human rights law, and the fundamental principles of the rule of law and separation of powers,” it said.

SERAP added: “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government and the Attorney General to comply with our request in the public interest.”

The request followed a point of privilege raised on December 17 by Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto) in the House of Representatives, drawing attention to alleged discrepancies between the harmonised bills passed by lawmakers and the versions later gazetted by the Federal Government.