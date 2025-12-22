News
Odili Hails Fubara’s Defection To APC …Says Rivers Alignment With FG Perfect
Former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, has praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Recall that Fubara had, during a stakeholders’ meeting he convened at Government House, Port Harcourt, recently Ann his defection to the ruling party, stating that it was for the peace, development, and progress of the state.
Odili said the governor’s decision translates to the state aligning with the Federal Government, which he described as “perfect” because, according to him, Rivers State stands to benefit more from the centre.
The former governor made the remarks during the 8th Founders’ Day and 5th Convocation of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Odili, who is the founder and Pro-Chancellor of the university, lauded the governor for his investments in education and the health sector, particularly primary healthcare, which he said aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s strides in the sector.
He stated, “With what you have done as our governor, the attention you have paid to education and health is highly commendable. I’m sure no state in Nigeria can boast of the quality of zonal hospitals which you have built.
“The emphasis on primary healthcare, excellent. And you have tailored your programme to align properly with what Mr. President is doing in the health sector. So far, not less than 500 infrastructural developments have taken place across the country.
“So, the alignment of Rivers State with the Federal Government is perfect. We support it, we encourage it because our people are in the kitchen where the national cake is baked.”
Odili continued, “If you take a look at all those who work in the kitchen, they eat better than everybody else and they look better than everybody else.
“Let Rivers people align with the Federal Government behind our governor to ensure that the best that the state can get, we get it.”
He expressed concern over the exodus of medical professionals abroad in search of greener pastures, saying it poses serious challenges to Nigeria’s health sector.
The PAMO University Pro-Chancellor therefore called for an upward review of the remuneration of doctors and other health professionals, as well as a review of the retirement age of medical professionals to about 70.
Such measures, he said, if implemented by the Federal Government, would help curb the exit of medical experts, a development he described as a national crisis.
He disclosed that most of the professors at PAMO University of Medical Sciences are academics who had retired from other institutions and are performing well.
While emphasizing the importance of medical professionals, Odili said, “Let’s make our pastures greener in Nigeria. Judges can suspend work for six months; engineers can also suspend construction, but no medical professional can enjoy the luxury of suspending treatment of a patient.”
In his address, Fubara, represented by his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, expressed happiness that the state government’s investment in the university through scholarships for hundreds of students of state origin is yielding positive results.
“And I want to say that the state government will continue to support the institution in this regard, especially with the quality of medical graduates from this university,” he said.
The Chancellor of the institution and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), said the approval of courses by the National Universities Commission is aimed at enhancing the quality of professionals in Nigeria’s health sector.
Abubakar commended the various national regulatory bodies for inducting graduates of the university into professional bodies, saying the institution will continue to maintain zero tolerance for all forms of social vices from staff and students.
Earlier, the acting Vice Chancellor of PAMO University, Prof. Smith Jaja, emphasized the zero tolerance to vices declared by the pro-chancellor, saying a total of 126 students were convoked in various medical fields.
Jaja urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university and surpass the records set by their predecessors.
HYPREP Plans 1,500 Jobs, Expanded Skills Training as Ogoni Cleanup Records Progress
RHI, RSG Empower 500 Senior Citizens In Rivers
The Renewed Hope Initiative in conjunction with the Rivers State Government has empowered 500 elderly citizens in Rivers State with financial support of N200,000 each.
The empowerment programme was part of activities to celebrate the third anniversary of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme RHIESS, a social investment policy initiated by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
Speaking at the event which held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, recently, under the theme, ‘Finding Joy in Old Age,’ Senator Tinubu said the gesture which has become traditional since 2023 was a mark of gratitude in recognition of the invaluable contributions of the senior citizens to nation building.
The First Lady who was represented by the wife of the Rivers State Governor and State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Lady Valerie Fubara, said the scheme was to “support two hundred and fifty (250) vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory, and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) totalling 9,500 selected beneficiaries across the nation.
She urged the beneficiaries to engage in activities that will make them find joy in old age.
“I encourage you to continue playing your part by staying healthy and active, nurture both your body and mind through regular exercise and meaningful engagement,” Senator Tinubu advised.
On her part, Lady Fubara said the State Government through the magnanimity of the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has increased the beneficiaries of the programme from 250 to 500.
She restated the commitment of the State Government towards provision of social welfare and improving the standard of living of the elderly in the State.
Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Dr Vetty Agala, said the State Government has through the Health4allrivers Initiative, introduced free medical care for senior citizens in the State, in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative.
Expedite Action On MBA Forex Operator’s Prosecution, Rivers NUJ Tells EFCC
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expedite the prosecution of the Director of the now distressed MBA Forex Trading, Mr. Maxwell Odum, in the interest of justice.
The Rivers State NUJ made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the EFFC’s Ag. Zonal Director, ACE Hassan Saidu, in Port Harcourt, recently.
The council’s chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia, said the appeal became imperative after it considered the number of Nigerians and others involved in the financial misconduct.
According to him, it has caused hardship among many households in the country and should be given the attention it deserves.
He said that investors cannot come into a country or invest in an economy or nation ridden with fraud.
This, he said, has made it more imperative to arrest, prosecute and convict alleged fraudsters like the MBA Forex Director, who is alleged to have defrauded thousands of unsuspecting Nigerians, to serve as a deterrent to others.
The chairman also requested that while the trial lasts, part of the swindled funds should be given to the victims that suffered loss and trauma as a result of the fraud.
The NUJ reiterated its resolve to change the narrative of reportage from crisis to developmental communication.
According to him, the NUJ’s main focus is blue economy and tourism.
He expressed the readiness of the Council to partner the agency in the area of information dissemination.
“We believe you have a responsibility to fight financial crimes. We also know that you need the Press to publicize your activities and NUJ can provide that,” he said.
Responding, the Zonal EFFC’s boss commended the NUJ’s vision to change the narrative of reporting from crisis to developmental communication.
According to Saidu, the Western world have since imbibed such culture, hence the negative stories about them are carefully sifted to allow only positive ones to be released to the outside world.
As for the trapped funds to be released, the EFCC Zonal Director stated that only the court can authorize such action, stressing that the primary responsibility of the Commission is to arrest and prosecute.
He pledged to partner with the NUJ now that the leadership has visited the Commission.
The Head of the Legal & Prosecution Department, DCE Odiase Stephen, corroborated the Zonal Director’s position and stressed that it was only when the matter has been determined by the court that such funds can be released.
He further stated that once a matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction, it cannot be discussed outside.
By: King Onunwor
