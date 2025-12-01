NDLEA Arrests Two, Intercepts Illicit Drugs Packaged As Christmas Cookies 

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have dismantled a social media-based drug distribution network packaging illicit substances as imported Christmas cookies and snacks, arresting two masterminds in Lagos.

The Agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

According to the statement, the syndicate allegedly imported consignments of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, alongside colourful designer sachets branded with cookie and snack labels.

The packaging, according to investigators, was used to disguise retail quantities of the psychoactive substance.

The syndicate reportedly sold and distributed the drugs through a WhatsApp network.

In a separate operation in Lagos, the Agency arrested 38-year-old drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, in Ladipo, Mushin, while he was taking delivery of 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg. Three delivery vehicles used for distribution were also impounded.

At a courier company also in the state, NDLEA officers intercepted 100 grams of Loud concealed inside a teddy bear imported from Thailand while 548 capsules of tramadol hidden in Vitamin C and Magnesium bottles bound for the United Kingdom were seized from a logistics firm.

In Oyo State, officers arrested 55-year-old Wasiu Kareem with 8,000 ampoules of pentazocine, 590 bottles of codeine syrup, 1,500 Co-codamol pills, and 9,900 tramadol capsules.

In Ondo State, seven suspects were arrested during a raid on the Ipe forest where 3,077kg of skunk was recovered,” the Agency said.

In Kogi State, Anthony Sylvester, 49, was arrested along the Okene–Lokoja while transporting 649kg of skunk in a truck.

Along Zaria–Kano Road in Kano, officers arrested 47-year-old Tsalha Alasan with 137kg of skunk on Monday, November 24.

In Bauchi State, three suspects were arrested in Fanshanu village, Toro LGA, with 322 blocks of skunk weighing 209kg. A black Toyota Highlander (ABJ 533 EA) used for transportation was also seized.

NDLEA officers also arrested 51-year-old John Ekojo with 210.15kg of skunk along the Abuja–Jos highway while a couple, Abdullahi Abubakar, 45, and Jamila Abdullahi, 35, were arrested with 725 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition hidden in a sack of maize. Separately, Awwal Sabiu, 20, was caught with 400 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition at the Abuja/Kaduna tollgate.

