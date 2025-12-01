Encomiums As Former Rivers SSG, Isokariari, Laid To Rest In Buguma 

Friends and associates of the former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Ebenezer Isokariari, have paid glowing tributes on him as his body was laid to rest in his home town, Buguma, in Asari Toru Local Government Area.

Late Isokariari who died at the age of 70, had held several positions in the government of Rivers State.

A cross session of dignitaries who attended the late elder statesman’s valedictory service organised by the Asari Toru Local Government Council at the council secretariat, Buguma, at the weekend, said Rivers State has lost a rare gem.

In his tribute, former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said Chief Isokariari contributed so much towards the development of the State.

He urged the people of Kalabari to sustain the legacy of the late politician.

Also speaking, a former senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, described the deceased as a political ally, saying the late elder statesman assisted in his election as a senator.

In his own remarks, the candidate of the Accord Party in the last governorship election in the State, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, stressed the need for the Kalabari nation to unite towards the development of the area.

He noted that Chief Isokariari’s death created a big vacuum in the Kalabari Kingdom, but assured that the vacuum will be filled very soon.

A former chairman of Asari Toru Local Government Area, Ojukaye Flag Amachree, who spoke on behalf of former council chairmen, said the late politician left an indelible footprint on the sand of time, and urged the younger generation to build on his legacy.

In his valedictory speech to mark the end of deceased, the Chairman of Asari Toru Local Government Area, Hon Onengiyeofori George, described the late elder statesman as a leader who was instrumental to the achievements of the various administrations of the council since its inception.

According to him, the council acknowledges the deceased’s contributions to the foundational growth of the council and prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.

The deceased’s eldest son, Engr. Ebenezer Isokariari (jnr), described his father as a philanthropist who cared so much for the poor and downtrodden in the society, promising that the legacy of his late father will be sustained.

Others who poured encomiums on the late elder statesman include the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, and Ambassador Soboma Jackrich.

Late Isokariari held several positions in the government of Rivers State. He was a former Head of Service; Sole Administrator, Asari Toru Local Government Council; Director General, Land and Housing Bureau, Rivers State, amongst others.

He was also the governorship candidate of the defunct All People’s Party (APP) in the 1999 governorship election where he lost to former Governor Peter Odili.

John Bibor