Lady Fubara Lauds Rivers Women On Peace, Development

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, has lauded the commitment, solidarity and pivotal role of women in promoting peace and enterprise development in Rivers State.

Lady Fubara spoke at the second edition of ‘Women Converge,’ a special programme organized by Rivers Women Unite for Sim, an NGO, at the main bowl of the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

She said women in the state had tremendously impacted the state positively through their prayers, careers, contributions to the home fronts, and expressed appreciation to Rivers women, for their unwavering support to her husband, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, while urging them to continue to pray for the state.

“Once again, let me use this occasion to thank Rivers women for their support both in prayers and solidarity with me and my family. You have been wonderful. I can’t reward all that you do, but God in heaven who sees in secret will surely reward you openly.

“Truly today, marks another milestone in our effort to shape the society for good and lending our support for the sustenance of peace and development of Rivers State in particular and Nigeria at large. Without doubt, the prayers of our women avails much in every situation.

“Let me enjoin our women to remain prayerful because God is ever ready to answer our prayers. In all that we do, we must not forget the hand of God and often seek Him for direction and help. You have always been steadfast and I urge you not to relent, and together we will move our society forward. Whatever you do, putting your trust in God will certainly succeed”.

The Rivers State first Lady described the theme of the event, “Women in An Evolving World” as apt and, deeply reflective of the very essence of actions and strategies that women adopt to navigate the new world order.

She noted that despite the complexities of managing the home front and the constraints of economic realities, women had demonstrated formidable strength and resilience to confront the odds of life.

“This Converge underscores the resilience of our women to succeed no matter the odds, especially with absolute faith in God and determination for greater accomplishments.”

“Whether in the industry, business, agriculture, public service or even in politics, they have always shown strong determination to adapt and to accomplish like others.

“Our natural state notwithstanding our focus has always been to reach for the sky like every other person and as Rivers women we have always been pacesetters.

The Keynote Speaker, Pastor Eno Jerry Eze, described women as the foundation of every society, noting that the development of every society depends on the strength of womanhood.

In their good will messages, notable Rivers women who attended the event expressed optimism over the prospects of sustainable peace and development in Rivers State, and reiterated their support for the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Some dignitaries that attended the event include former Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof Roseline Konya; foremost activist, Ann Kio Briggs; wife of the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Mrs Christie Toby; President of the Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture, PHACCIMA, Dr Chinyere Nwoga; Pastor Ene Secondus, among others.

Highlights of the event were ministrations, cutting of cake and special prayers for Rivers State.