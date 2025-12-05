Fubara Tasks Traditional Rulers On Peace, Security …Says Education, Job Creation ‘ll Receive Boost In 2026 Budget

Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that amidst glaring challenges, his administration has remained determined and focused to dispense good governance and put in place the needed development in the State.

The governor disclosed this while addressing the 123rd and 124th combined quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at the Council Secretariat on Monday.

Fubara who commended the traditional rulers for their supports and efforts in promoting peace and development in the State, urged them to live up to their roles as custodians of peace by becoming alert and more vigilant in their domains to tackle the menace of insecurity especially in boundary communities.

He advised the traditional rulers to work with local government chairmen and security agencies to safeguard lives and properties in their domains.

“Let me thank everyone of you from the bottom of my heart, I met you in Government House to say a big thank you, because the royal fathers stood as fathers in our most trying moments.

“I say thank you again for your support, for understanding that your role is fatherly role, and one of the reasons you were elected or selected to be head is to bridge the gap in terms of crisis, and to play fatherly role when called upon. Thank you for ensuring that peace reigns in Rivers State,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment towards the protection of lives and property in the State.

“Our vision is to ensure that Rivers State is safe, our vision includes the provision of good health care services, which we are doing, the records are there, people from the south east are witnessing what is happening in the Zonal Hospital in Bori, presently. I’m sure that before the end of this year, the Omoku and Ahoada Zonal Hospitals will be commissioned while Degema is 80% completed, we’re not just talking, we’re doing it,” he said.

Fubara, however, dismissed speculations making the rounds on the issue of 10,000 jobs, urging the public to discountenance the false information.

He assured that employment will be carried out in the state based on needs, and not on political considerations.

He disclosed that the 2026 budget will make provision for job creation and the refurbishment of schools in the State which, he noted, are currently in deplorable conditions, having given due consideration to roads and the health sector.

“Let me use this medium to address an issue, I saw some people sending messages to my WhatsApp, they want to protest against 10,000 jobs, they claim was included in the budget, which budget? We are going to employ based on the needs of the state, I’m not going to employ politically to please anybody,” he assured.

The governor promised to address the requests of the traditional rulers, and charged them to ensure that their meeting brings out a strong position that will make the State stronger.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Eze Oha Apara 1V, of Apara Kingdom, HRM Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, thanked the governor for personally attending the meeting.

The royal father restated the support of the traditional rulers to the State Government, and presented some requests of the Council to the governor.

“Your Excellency, the news that we have received all over the State is quite cheering and symbolic of the peaceful life and developments that Rivers people yearn for in the State. You have brought back those glorious old days of harmonious living and peaceful coexistence the way it was. May the Almighty God bless you and help you to sustain this laudable feat,” the royal father prayed.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs , Egnr.Charles Amadi, expressed gratitude to the governor for his developmental strides in the State, and also commended the traditional rulers for their unwavering commitment towards promoting peace in the State.