Fubara Expresses Commitment To Healthcare …As UNICEF Lauds RSG On Health Programmes

Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring good healthcare for the people of Rivers State.

?Governor Fubara stated this when he played host to the Country Director of UNICEF, Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef and her management team in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.

?The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, said he would continue to provide the necessary facilities in order to ensure accessible and good health care for all Rivers people.

?”We are constructing new zonal hospitals across the State. The Ahoada Zonal hospital will be commissioned in December and others are near completion.

?”We are grateful to UNICEF for all they have done and believe we can always work together to care for the vulnerable in the society. We appreciate your physical presence, and believe that your staff working remotely, can also do more virtually. We have a capable Commissioner of Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, to help foster our relationship, communication and greater collaboration,” he said.

?The Country Director for UNICEF Nigeria, Ms. Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, assured Governor Fubara of UNICEF’s support to the programmes of the State Government. She appealed that health facilities such as the Oxygen Plant at Eleme Local Government Ares and the New Born Care Units be solarized.

?”Be assured that UNICEF will continue to work and support the programmes here in Rivers State. We have seen the Oxygen Plant at Eleme LGA which has been effective because of the Public Private Partnership. We appeal that the plant be solarized.

?”I commend your leadership of the State and assure that we are here to support your effort and assure you that you can count on our support and partnership. Rivers State is one of the states we can showcase how things are working so others can learn,” she added.

