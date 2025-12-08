Flood Victims Seek More Help FromTinubu And NEMA

Beneficiaries of relief materials distributed during the 2025 flooding in Akwa Ibom State have expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

They gave the commendations on Friday when a NEMA Monitoring and Evaluation Team led by Mr. Manzo Ezekiel visited Uyo to assess the impact of the interventions.

While the residents acknowledged the supports, ranging from building materials to essential household items, they stressed that the relief provided was insufficient compared to the scale of destruction caused by the flooding.

They, therefore, appealed for more sustained and long-term solutions.

Mr Emmanuel Ekong, one of the beneficiaries and resident of Use- Offot in Uyo metropolis, who received bags of cement and bundles of zinc, expressed appreciation to the federal government and NEMA for the support.

Ekong, however, said the relief materials were “grossly inadequate, as it could not completely assuage the suffering experienced during the flooding”.

“NEMA came here and donated some bags of cement to us to help rebuild the fence that collapsed due to flooding in this community.

“I want to thank NEMA, Federal Government immensely for what they have done. I also want to urge that they should take steps to completely take away flood water from this community.

“We want NEMA to do more, because what they gave us was negligible, considering the magnitude of flooding in this area,” Ekong said.

The team also visited the Afaha Offot community, widely prone for flooding, and met with the Village Head, Chief David Etuk, who thanked Tinubu and NEMA for the support to victims.

Etuk appealed to governments and NEMA to do more to alleviate the suffering of the people in the community.

“I want to thank NEMA for always finding time to visit us; not once, not twice.

“We have been interacting with the agency periodically, and they have paid on-the-spot visit to flood ravaging areas within this community.

“The flood is so enormous that the village is always taken over by water and we have written to the federal and state governments to come to our rescue, by providing a lasting solution.

“I want to thank NEMA for always being there for us in terms of relief materials.

“They will come and when we take them round, they will invite us to come and get relief items, like foodstuffs, but we still need more,” Etuk said.

Another beneficiary, Miss Mary Dennis, thanked NEMA for the materials she eceived during the period.

“My name is Mary Dennis from Uyo LGA, I collected some items from the Federal Government through NEMA.

“My house was flooded and all my things were damaged and the federal government came to my aid by giving me, a mattress, blanket, mat, stove and bucket.

“I thank them for the gesture” she said.

In his comment after the exercise, Ezekiel, Head of Media, NEMA headquarters, said the visit was to hear directly from the beneficiaries.

Ezekiel said information gathered from the field would be processed and sent to the management for proper planning to serve the people better.

He assured the people that NEMA and the federal government were not just concerned about the interventions, but the plights and difficulties the victims were passing through.

“We are in a mission to connect with people, who were affected by flooding and to interact with them to get some feedback on our interventions.

“The meeting is also to evaluate the support they have received and to give them the sense of belonging that NEMA and the federal government are concerned about their plights.

“The reactions we have received from people, who have benefited from our interventions, are overwhelming.

“It is good that we have come here to hear from them, that they had received relief materials sent to them through our operational office in Uyo.

“They have all appreciated our interventions, but some of the issues mentioned by the people have to do with ecological interventions.

“That is not directly under our purview, but we will take the message to the appropriate authorities for action,” Ezekiel said.

He urged the people to take measures to prevent flooding within their communities by desilting drainage around them.

“There are little things residents can do to avoid flooding – keep your environment clean, stop dumping of refuse into gutters when it rains, and desilting of drainages properly.

“We are happy that the interventions we rendered are receiving positive feedback from the people that benefited from our assistance,” he said.