Tribunal Acknowledges losses in Rare species Across the globe  …urges for government Action 

Some residents of Port Harcourt and its environs have reacted to the impending flooding in parts of the country, including Rivers state.

It would be recalled that the federal government last week predicted flooding in some states in the country, including Rivers State.

A cross session of residents who spoke to The Tide on the issue said time has come for residents to be careful about the way they managed their waste, especially at this time of the year.

According to them, people must avoid blocking water channels as well as indiscriminate dumping of waste into water channels.

Speaking with The Tide, an Environmentalist, Elder Blessing Jackson Tiko, called for caution by residents of Port Harcourt and its environs

Tiko who was a former deputy operational officer Phalga Environmental Sanitation Taskforce, said people must be conscious of the way and manner that they manage their waste.

“We know that we have the rain and if you watch it is coming especially this month of July,it would rain and rain and rain

“We have to be very conscious of how we manage our environmental system, the way we throw our waste and how we evacuate it so that every where will be open for water to move freely

“Water doesn’t want blockage, water wants free flow, ’he said

Tiko urged state governments to liaise with the federal government and development agencies to dredge and open up river channels to enable Water move freely.

He particularly called on the Niger Delta Basine Development Authority and the Niger Delta Development Commission to liaise with state governments in the quest to end flooding in the states.

Also speaking, Mrs. Alice. A. Alabo a trader at Mile 3 Port Harcourt, urged the state government to do something on the constant flooding at the Abuja bypass in Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt,

She said the bypass is always flooded at every little rainfalls stressing that something must be done about it.

Alabo also told The Tide Correspondents that the Abuja bypass has no receptacles and called on the management of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency to provide receptacles for the people, to ensure proper waste disposal in the area.

“The government should provide us with receptacles for us to properly place our waste which is causing the flooding in the area.

A shop owner Dickey, Livia Marko lemanted the incessant flooding along the Abuja bypass, adding that the situation is affecting their businesses.

“We have been begging the Rivers State Government and the local government to come to our aid.

“The Ego Line Progressive Union contributes N10,000 every year to make sure that we evacuate the drainage.

“We called the Hausa boys to come and clean from the beginning to the end of the tunnel which leads to the Interwoba

“So immediately after each rainfall within 10 minutes it will dry otherwise we cannot stay in our shop.

“I am begging the government to come to our rescue, even if they want to open the gutter or canal. It will help in preventing the flooding or they should clean the gutters starting from Ikwerre Road to the Interwoba axis”, he said

On his part,Mr. Ajaka Olawa, lamented that the flooding in Timber area by Abuja bypass area is so terrible that no businesses can easily be carried on in the area.

He blamed it on the continuous blockage of drainages

. “I can’t remember the last time the government came to clean the drainage, so when it rains we find it difficult to stay here.

“Some of our shops are wet because of the flooding. And if the rain falls heavily, we pack our goods. If not. they get damaged, and I am expecting this message to reach the government for them to do something about it”

“The people, the government gives the job are not being followed up, that’s why the road is still looking bad,

“The government is trying, but they should put more effort to make sure that the jobs are being carried out.

Also, Mr. Chukuma said, during the flooding along Abuja bypass by Timber, no activities take place.

He said that if rain falls, either little or heavy, none can use the road because the road will be inundated by water. Sometimes it takes two to three days for the water to dry.

According to him, eight years ago, the former governor was here to see things for himself, but nothing happened till he left office.

By: Victoria Gilbert / Ossia Victory