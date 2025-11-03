PIND, Partners Holds a _3days Workshop On Data-Driven Resilience Planning For Crime Prevention In Port Harcourt

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE), and The Fund for Peace (FFP), has concluded a landmark three-day Niger Delta Scenario Planning Workshop on Resilience in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The program Supported by the ECOWAS Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) Project, co-financed by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The workshop brought together over 100 participants from government, civil society, the private sector, academia, traditional authorities, and the media to co-create data-driven strategies for crisis preparedness and regional resilience.

The theme of the three days event “From Risk to Resilience: Building a Future-Ready Niger Delta,” marked a major step in shifting regional approaches from reactive crisis response to proactive resilience planning.

Participants explored how the region can anticipate, adapt to, and recover from climate shocks, insecurity, and governance challenges through collaborative and foresight-based approaches,Using advanced analytical tools such as the Fragile States Index (FSI), State Resilience Index (SRI), and Crisis Sensitivity Simulator (CSS), enhanced by AI-powered risk modeling developed by the Fund for Peace and SAS, participants analyzed systemic risks, developed plausible crisis scenarios, and designed practical response strategies tailored to the Niger Delta’s realities.

Executive Director of PIND Foundation. Mr Sam Ogbemi Daibo represented by Mr David Udofia said the workshop demonstrates how data, foresight, and partnerships can transform uncertainty into opportunity, and ensure that resilience becomes a shared responsibility across communities, institutions, and sectors, adding that

the Niger Delta’s future depends on our ability to anticipate challenges rather than merely react to the opportunity.

The initiative convened representatives from NEMA, SEMA, NiMet, HYPREP, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), ministries of environment and agriculture, and civil society networks such as the Partners for Peace (P4P). Delegates from the Regional Peace Council of Ghana’s Northern and Oti regions also participated, fostering cross-border exchange and strengthening regional crisis preparedness across West Africa.

Senior Advisor for Research & Innovation at FFP, Nate Haken stressed that

this initiative exemplifies how collaboration across government, civil society, and academia can strengthen peace and security,” said Nate Haken, Senior Advisor for Research & Innovation at FFP. “By linking data to decision-making, we are laying the foundation for a resilient Niger Delta and a safer West Africa.”

“Over three days ,participants engaged in contextual analysis, scenario building, and AI-assisted “red teaming” to test response assumptions and develop integrated resilience plans. Key outputs include a Niger Delta Resilience Strategy outlining coordinated crisis preparedness actions, a comprehensive scenario planning report documenting lessons learned, and a replicable methodology adaptable for other regions in Nigeria and across West Africa.”

According to him,These outcomes will be embedded within existing coordination structures, including the Partners for Peace (P4P) network and state-level emergency management systems, ensuring that insights translate into practical action.

“This process strengthens our capacity to connect early warning with early action, ensuring that preparedness becomes part of how we govern and grow.” The scenario planning workshop stands as a regional model for anticipatory governance, integrating foresight, technology, and cross-sector collaboration into Nigeria’s broader resilience and peacebuilding framework.

As Nigeria and West Africa confront rising climate and security risks, the Niger Delta Scenario Planning Workshop sets a new benchmark for how data-driven foresight, innovation, and inclusive collaboration can transform risk into resilience.