CRIRS Targets Professional Bodies In 2026 Tax Reforms

The Executive Chairman, Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS), Mr. Edwin Okon, says professional bodies will be its prime target in 2026 for tax infractions.

Okon disclosed this in Calabar during a training session organised by IRS for selected key tax paying companies across the state.

The IRS boss said the purpose of the training is to enlighten companies on the newly introduced 2025 Tax Reform Act.

The Tide’s source reports that about 50 firms, operating in the state, attended the training.

The theme of the training: “Understanding the New PAYE Framework: Implications and Opportunities”, was used to discuss the practical aspects of the revised Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) system.

According to the Chairman, private firms must do the right thing at the right time by ensuring that they file their returns at the end of every year while for individuals, it’s January 31.

He called on the companies to use the online platform of the service in making their remittances.

He noted that the state’s IRS had been working towards enabling taxpayers to generate their tax clearance from the comfort of their homes.

“By 2026, even if your financial transactions is little as your letterhead, if you are sending instructions to a bank or any financial institution, you must state your Tax Identification Number (TIN).

“Some companies may need to redesign their official letterheads to include their tax identification numbers, as it would become a mandatory requirement”, he explained.

He encouraged organisations to use IRS’s online platform for remittances, sensitise their staff on the importance of compliance, and refuse to give cash to any IRS staff as tax payment.

Delivering a presentation on ‘’Overview of the Nigerian Tax Reform Act 2025″, Mr. Esien Ukorebi, former IRS Chairman in the state, outlined the objectives, key provisions, and compliance models of the new tax law.

He explained that the reform would commence in January, 2026, adding that 97 to 98 percent of Nigerian workers would either pay PAYE or experience reduced PAYE obligations by the time.

“Tax compliance goes beyond payment, it means fulfilling all obligations as required by law, individuals earning below ?30,000 per month are exempted from tax but must still register with the tax authorities”, he explained.

Also speaking, Mr. Daniel Anko, a resource person, emphasised the importance of possessing a valid Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC), whether as an employer or employee.

According to him, while employees’ incomes are taxed monthly, business owners are assessed at the end of the year, after which they have 90 days to file their returns.

Anko added that CRIRS had made tax payment more convenient through digital channels that allowed taxpayers to complete transactions without visiting the tax offices physically.

On her part, the Technical Adviser to the Chairman of CRIRS, Mrs. Lilian Ugbong, spoke on innovations introduced by the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) in implementing the 2025 Act.

She explained that the Joint Tax Board (JTB) had evolved into the JRB, with expanded powers and responsibilities aimed at improving tax compliance and harmonising revenue processes across Nigeria.

“The Act has strengthened the JRB’s authority and enhanced its collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to drive tax reforms and increase revenue generation,” she noted.