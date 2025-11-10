Niger Delta
VP, Others Praise Diri Over Leadership, Contribution To Education … As UNILAG Presents Book On Bayelsa Gov
Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, have lauded the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, over his remarkable strides in the education sector through transformative initiatives.
They described the governor’s administration’s reforms and investments in the sector as visionary in driving a knowledge-based economy.
The Vice President and the others gave the commendation at the formal Book Presentation/Launch, Public Lecture and Institution of a Professorial Chair on Leadership and Good Governance in honour of Senator Diri at the University of Lagos on Wednesday.
They said, his book: “Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri” which was edited by Prof. Hope Eghagha and Sola Ojewusi under the UNILAG Consult, and the endowment of a professorial chair in the Department of Political Science were not only tributes to the Bayelsa governor, but also a masterclass in leadership.
Shettima, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the book captured the spirit of Diri’s leadership style, which he said was “refreshing, deliberate and deeply attuned to the oaths and aspirations of his people.”
Hamzat, who also spoke on behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that Diri’s stewardship in Bayelsa in about six years had been characterised by a rare blend of compassion and competence and demonstrated that meaningful progress could be achieved through dialogue, inclusiveness and relentless effort.
“l congratulate Governor Douye Diri on this well-earned honour. This celebration is a testament to your unwavering service, examplary character and steadfastness to the principles of good governance.
“Bayelsa and Nigeria stand proud of your achievements and the inspiring values you uphold.
“This book captures the spirit of his leadership, core values and courage that define his path. It reminds us that leadership is not about self- aggrandisement but about the lasting impact we forge through lifting our communities and fostering peace and creating opportunities where none existed.
“It is more than a tribute in leadership transformation that he brings to the lives of his people”, the VP said.
Shettima expressed the hope that the book would serve as a beacon to inspire leadership across the country to lead compassionately and courageously.
The Keynote Speaker and Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, described Diri as a great Nigerian, who has demonstrated in spirit and in letter the essence of leadership.
Mutfwang congratulated the Vice Chancellor and UNILAG Consult for documenting Diri’s achievements, which he described as a befitting and prestigious honour.
According to him, the Bayelsa Governor has demonstrated quality leadership in virtually every facet of development, particularly in areas of education, healthcare delivery, security and the ongoing effort to light up the state through its independent power project.
He also stressed the need for Bayelsans, the Ijaw nation and the South-South to unite and foster peace and development in the region.
“Several people have had the opportunity to be in leadership and have been forgotten. But l know that when Governor Diri vacates the scene, the drums will still be beating”, the Plateau Governor said.
In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said the book provided an opportunity to examine ideas, experiences and reflections of a leader serving in one of Nigeria’s most complex and dynamic regions.
She noted that the Bayelsa Governor’s public life offered valuable insights into governance, conflict management and search for peace and development in the Niger Delta.
Ogunsola said the professorial chair in honour of Diri aligned with the institution’s mission to be a global centre of excellence in education, research and innovation.
She commended the Bayelsa Governor for investing in knowledge as it was one of the most enduring contributions any public servant can make to society.
Responding, Governor Diri said the honour would spur him and his team to work harder in service of the state.
He noted that the recognition was not only for him, but was for the entire Bayelsa, and expressed appreciation to the VC, the institution’s management, and the editorial team for acknowledging and compiling his administration’s achievements.
“Those in positions of authority must be accountable to the people and earn their trust without which confidence in governance will inevitably wane. It is in that spirit that l accept this book, which seeks to honour not only me, but the entirety of Bayelsa State.
“I accept to support the professorial chair and encourage scholarship that would be beneficial not only to Bayelsa State, but also to Nigeria”, he said.
The Tide reports that the book was reviewed by veteran journalist and anchor of the programme, Journalists Hangout, on Television Continental (TVC), Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju.
More than one billion naira was pledged at the event as donations by national and state assembly members, government agencies, corporate organisations, members of the State Executive Council, local governments, private individuals and youth bodies, among others.
Dignitaries at the well-attended event included serving and former national and state assembly members as well as Senator Sunday Katung, representing Kaduna South, the immediate past Deputy Governor and Chairman, Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd).
Also present were the National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr. Boladei Igali; Chairman/CEO of De Wayles Group of Companies, High Chief Victor Egukawhore, who was the Chief Launcher; CEO of Pelfaco Limited, Chief Gesi Asamaowei; CEO of Century Energy, Mr. Ken Etete; as well as the Managing Director, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Ebitimi Amgbare; and former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe.
Others were the Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo; former All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon; Managing Director, Monimichelle Construction Limited, Mr. Ebi Egbe; the Ijaw Ladies Association; and various Niger Delta and Ijaw groups based in Lagos.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Bayelsa Recommits To Building World-Class Med Varsity …As VC Marks Anniversary
The Bayelsa State Government has restated its commitment to developing the State-owned Bayelsa Medical University (BMU), to attain global acclaim in terms of scholarship, research excellence and production of quality human resources to address manpower shortage and healthcare delivery needs in the country
Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at an event put together by the BMU to mark the first anniversary of its current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, at the Main Campus of the u6niversity in Yenagoa.
A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, at the weekend, quoted him as saying that the present administration was irrevocably committed to the vision for the institution as enunciated by the former Governor and Founder of the University, Senator Seriake Dickson.
While commending the former Governor and now Senator representing the State’s West Senatorial District, Senator Dickson for his foresight in establishing the institution despite the stiff opposition, Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed delight over the achievements the institution has recorded in its few years of existence.
He also applauded the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the BMU, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu and his successor, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, for their commitment and efforts that have brought the university to where it is today.
The Deputy Governor noted that considering its standards and the progress being made by the university, the BMU would soon export Bayelsa to the world and attract the world to the state through academic excellence and record-breaking research findings.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, stressed the need for the Management Team, staff, students and all critical stakeholders to work harder towards actualizing the vision and rationale behind the establishment of the specialized institution.
“Having thanked God, my next thanks go to Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for his painstaking efforts that led to the establishment of this very important institution. I’m commending him because I know the opposition he faced back then.
“He proved himself as a visionary leader when he held sway as governor of the state, and we have started seeing the benefits of his foresightedness. You know he was seeing his visions in the daytime and not at night.
“I say this with all sense of humility and duty, because if I leave here without commending Senator Dickson, then I would have failed in my duty as a responsible and forthright human being. I feel honoured and privileged to venerate his contributions to the success story of this medical university”, he said.
“I’m also happy for the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu, who was able to give us a tip of the iceberg from the memory lane. We must commend Professor Etebu for the solid foundation he laid for BMU as a pioneer VC.
“But today, we’ve a Vice Chancellor who is now planting good seeds, and we believe that these seeds will grow and enable us to export this university to the world, and bring the world to this university.
“I can assure you that the government of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri is fully ready and committed to working with you at all times. Because we believe, working together, we’re going to have a peaceful, dynamic, very elaborate and outstanding university that will be a global brand.
“But to achieve this, all of us, including students, the academia, staff, Senate and Council, must all have our hands in glove to support this agenda of ASPIRE that has been introduced by the present VC”, he added.
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the BMU, Professor Dimie Ogoina, explained the components of the ASPIRE Agenda that serves as his guide in running the University, which includes Academic excellence, Sustainability, Partnership engagement, Innovation and technology, Research excellence, as well as Empowerment and welfare.
Professor Ogoina, who expressed gratitude to the state government for its unrelented support to the institution so far, also listed some achievements under his watch, such as securing a research grant of £1.2 million from Welcome Trust, and the establishment of Nigeria’s first university-based Virtual Reality(VR) /Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mixed Reality Studio.
According to Professor Ogoina, in 2026, the university would develop a five-year strategic development plan which would outline the medium and long-term goals of the institution, to transform it into a national centre of excellence.
He added that the Visitor to the University, Governor Douye Diri, had given his nod for the BMU to have its own teaching hospital, to be complemented by AI Robotic Teacher to adequately cater to the pedagogical needs of its students.
Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Tomori Oyewale, applauded successive governments in the state, particularly that of Dickson and Diri, for not abandoning the dream of the pioneer civilian administration of late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.
Goodwill messages were also delivered by the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Tarilah Tebepah and the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu.
Highpoint of the ceremony was the unveiling of the BMU Advances in Medicine and Health Sciences Journal, and five Digital Apps of the university by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Okpebholo Constitutes Committee On MOWAA … Names Oshiomhole Chairman
Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has constituted a committee on the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), with Sen Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman.
This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, on Friday in Benin.
Ikhilor quoted the Governor as urging the committee to ascertain the true legal and operational status of MOWAA.
The Governor tasked the committee to clarify the position, rights, and stakes of the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Institution in the museum project and make appropriate recommendations to the state government for further action.
The Tide’s source reports that indigenes of Benin are protesting the constitution of MOWAA to build a museum that will house the recently returned artifacts from Europe by the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki.
They argued that the artifacts should have been returned to the Oba’s palace, where they were stolen instead building a new museum for the artifact.
They said that building a new museum was an insult to their ancestors who owned the artifacts, adding that if a new museum must be built, it should be within the palace.
Okpbeholo said the state government had noted the series of protests and petitions from members of the public, including eminent individuals from the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Council concerning the project.
“This committee is a response, and in recognition of the Benin Royal Palace as the true and lawful custodian of the cultural heritage and artifacts of the Benin Kingdom”, the Governor said.
He reiterated his commitment to protect the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom while ensuring transparency, accountability, and mutual respect in all partnerships and heritage-related initiative.
Other members of the committee are Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (Rtd.) as Vice Chairman, former Edo Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, as a member, and former SSG, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, also as a member.
The Edo Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Roland Otaru (SAN), is also a member, while Ms. Iryn Omorogiuwa is Secretary.
The Committee is expected to commence work immediately and submit its findings and recommendations within the shortest possible time.
CSOs Demand Probe Of Ex-Governor In C’River
A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of Accountability and Good Governance, has called for the probe of the immediate past Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade.
The coalition made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Agaba Vincent, and Secretary, Odey Odey on Friday in Calabar.
The duo called on the State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, to resist moves to accord the immediate past governor any public recognition, but rather support a full probe of his administration.
They noted that a civic reception for the former governor, would amount to rewarding poor performance and showing insensitivity to residents still suffering the impact of abandoned projects.
According to them, the immediate past governor should face a comprehensive probe, not a civic reception.
“Cross Riverians are still paying the price for uncompleted and non-functional projects that consumed enormous public funds”, they noted.
The duo also noted that several projects initiated by the former administration did not deliver value to the state and therefore required accountability.
They listed a number of high-profile initiatives that remained incomplete or inactive in spite of substantial mobilisation of funds.
The listed projects include a 275km Superhighway, the Bakassi Deep Seaport, Calapharm Pharmaceutical Factory, the Obudu Cargo Airport, the Rice City and the Rice Seedlings Factory.
Others were the Coconut Refinery, Banana Plantation and Processing Plant, the Cocoa Processing Factory in Ikom, and the Calachika Chicken Processing Plant.
“A foreign-affiliated university in Obudu, multiple Independent Power Plant schemes, as well as the Ukelle Road and the Boki–Obudu Road projects were also part of these projects,” Vincent and Odey said.
They noted that some of the projects were operated briefly with rented equipment before shutting down.
The duo also alleged that major road contracts were awarded to proxy companies and later abandoned, leaving the roads impassable thereby crippling commerce and transportation across affected communities.
They added that many of the projects were heavily promoted through media publicity and political fanfare, creating an impression of industrial advancement that had not translated into measurable economic benefit for residents
“This is not about politics. It is about justice and accountability.
“If the former governor believes his hands are clean, then a probe should not worry him. He should be willing to clear his name”, they stressed.
