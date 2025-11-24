Ogoni Nation Cup: Victory Against  Amee Base Excites Coach  

The Head Coach of Tuabue Star Football Club of Gure in Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nyordee Bari-Aseredum, has expressed joy over their 1-0 victory against Amee Base FC of Lueku at the ongoing Ogoni Nation Cup 2025 tournament.

According to him, this is his first his team competing in such a big competition, adding that he was overwhelmed by the impressive performance of his players.

Nyordee, popularly known as Coach Bobby, said this on Saturday in an interview with sports journalists shortly after they defeated Amee Base FC at Biribi Memorial Grammar School field, Bori.

However , he attributed the victory to the commitment of his players, saying that they were really good in the field of play.

“I am very happy in today’s game; my players really impressed me. This is my first time standing as a coach in a competition of this magnitude”

“In the few minutes into game my players were in control of the game, but close to end of first half, they lost control of the game to Amee Base FC.”

“During halftime break, I told them to change the pattern of their play, which they did, and it paid off for us.” I want to personally thank the organisers of the tournament, Anthony Wada, for taking the youths off the streets.”

“I have been hearing of this competition for some time now, but this is my first appearance as a coach. A competition like this is what we want in Ogoniland; with this, I think boys will not be moving on the streets.”

“I really appreciate my boys and the host of the tournament, Anthony Wada, for making me stand in a crowd of this nature as a coach,” Coach Bobby said.

Also speaking, the Head Coach of Amee Base FC, Amos Beete, said he was not disappointed despite the 1-0 loss, saying that they were the better

“In the first 45 minutes of the game, we dominated the game, but unfortunately, we couldn’t maintain it till the end of the game.”

“My opponents were lucky that they didn’t concede any goal in the first half of the game.”

“It is a group game, so we go back to the drawing board and correct the grey areas for our next outing,” Coach Beete said.