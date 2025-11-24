“NPFL Will To Ban Pillars If Fans Breach The Rules”

The Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Premier Football League, Davidson Owumi, has said that the league body will not hesitate to again banish Kano Pillars from playing at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina if the local fans continue to breach the league’s framework, Tidesports source reports.

Kano Pillars were indefinitely banished to Katsina last month after their fans invaded the pitch and attacked match officials and players of Shooting Stars during their NPFL matchday eight fixture on October 12.

The former champions have since played three home games at their new ground, but the unruly behaviour of the Katsina fans, who also attacked a Barau FC player, during their club’s fixture on November 8, has forced the league body to keep another eye on the ground.

After banishing Katsina United to Jos, which has been changed to Ilorin upon appeal, Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Owumi, noted that the league body will keep an eye on Kano Pillars, who are currently playing their home matches in Katsina.

“We are also watching Kano Pillars, who are still playing in Katsina, and if we have any reason to send them out of that place too, we will,” Owumi said during an interview.

Meanwhile, newcomers Barau FC, who also play their home matches at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, have been playing their matches behind closed doors since the Kano Pillars fans incident in October.

“For Barau, we are still watching with some sensitivity. They wrote that they wanted some of their home games to be played behind closed doors. If they have enough security to handle the crowd, they will write to us to grant that request. If anything happens, we will hold them responsible,” Owumi added.

Kano Pillars also suffered a three-point and a three-goal deduction after the 3SC incident, compounding their woes in the league.

They are bottom of the league table with just six points, yet to win in their seven matches, while they have a huge goal deficit of -11 after scoring five and conceding 16.

Their next game is against league leaders Ikorodu City on Monday.