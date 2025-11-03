NPA Vows To Sustain Sanity On Port Access Roads  ……Deploys ETO To Enhance Truck Movement 

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reiterated it’s commitment to preventing a return to the severe Apapa gridlock that previously plaqued the Lagos ports access roads.

It said the electronic truck call- up system ( ETO) has been recently reviewed and enhanced to integrate terminal gates directly with the ETO platform.

Speaking in reaction to media reports on the resurgence of gridlock on port access roads, Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Adebowale Lawal, said the NPA, in line with its mandate to ensure the smooth operation of port activities and the free flow of traffic around the Apapa Port Complex corridor, remained fully committed to maintaining order and preventing any reoccurrence of the gridlock previously experienced along the access roads.

“We have recently undertaken a review and enhancement of the ETO system, which now integrates Terminal Gates directly with the ETO platform.

“This integration is designed to provide a structured sequencing of truck movements, both inbound and outbound within the Apapa Port Complex.

“The objective of this initiative is to ensure transparency, improve traffic efficiency, and maintain a sustainable operating environment around the ports.

“However, the success of this system depends largely on the cooperation and compliance of all Stakeholders, including Terminal Operators, Transport Unions, Drivers, Clearing Agents, and Government Agencies (Both Federal and State).

“Sequencing truck entry and exit is not rocket science. With sincerity of purpose and commitment from all concerned, we can achieve and maintain orderliness and prevent a return to the chaotic conditions of the past.

“It is in our best interest, because smooth Ingress and Egress of Trucks will, in the long run, bring about high turnover for all stakeholders,” he stated.