DANTSOHO Calls For Synergy In Revamping Nation’s Ports

The Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority(NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has called for synergy in revamping the nation’s ports.

Dantsoho made the call shortly after the second meeting of the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He insisted that without collaboration amongst major actors little or nothing would be achieved in revamping the ports

“Until there is collaboration and partnership you cannot achieve efficiency at the ports”, he said.

Dantsoho highlighted steps taken by the Ports Authority to address bottlenecks faced by importers and exporters at the nation’s ports.

The MD said the Customs and Ports Efficiency Committee established by the NPA is recording huge successes through the joint inspection and boarding by relevant agencies operating in the area.

He identified adoption of technology, improvement in infrastructure, human capacity building, equipment and tools, as areas that could be improved to enhance port efficiency.

This, according to him, would ensure that Nigeria remains competitive and relevant in the sub-region, continent and beyond.

Speaking at the event, the Director – General, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Zahrah Audu, called for collective resolve among stakeholders to improve port operations, making cargo clearance faster and more efficient.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Customs and Ports Efficiency Committee, Audi however, decried the losses incurred as a result of the inefficiency at the nation’s ports,

Audu described the committee as a platform that represents not only interagency collaboration but a shared commitment to making Nigeria’s ports globally competitive, transparent, and efficient.

By: Chinedu Wosu