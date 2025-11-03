Customs To Partner NAPTIP On Human Trafficking Menace 

The Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) said it will collaborate with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in combating human trafficking and the illegal trade in endangered species.

The Comptroller General Cust oms, Adewale Adeniyi stated this while playing host to the Courtesy Visit by a delegation from NAPTIP, in his office, in Abuja.

He noted that Nigeria’s security challenges require joint action, as the Service does not view crimes solely through the lens of smuggling but through broader national security implications.

Adeniyi said “We believe in the power of collaboration,We can achieve more with less when we work together.”

The Comptroller General revealed that the Service has intensified its work on environmental sustainability and the enforcement of international conventions regarding flora and fauna, assured the delegation that Customs will fully collaborate on the upcoming national dialogue on human trafficking and stowaway incidents, scheduled for February 2026.

He pledged to provide technical expertise, intelligence sharing, and access to the Service’s training curriculum to strengthen inter-agency understanding of trafficking dynamics.

“We will accept your request for partnership unconditionally”

” We will work with your designated officials on the February summit and explore wider interventions that reinforce national security”, he stated.

Adeniyi commended the delegation for their continued service to the country and assured them of Customs’ unwavering support.

Earlier, the Director General, NAPTIP, Binta Adamu, expressed delight at securing formal engagement with the Customs Service.

She stated that NAPTIP was eager to strengthen operational partnerships, particularly in areas such as intelligence exchange, policy development, and cross-border enforcement.

In her words, “I am happy today that I finally made it here and held this discussion with the Comptroller-General. We are a law enforcement agency with mandates to prevent, prosecute and protect as partnership with Customs is essential for our work”

She noted that human trafficking continues to evolve, requiring close coordination among agencies operating at Nigeria’s multiple entry and exit points.

Also Speaking former Director with NIMASA; Hajia Lami Tumaka, said the visit was to seek Customs’ partnership for a one-day national policy dialogue on human trafficking by sea and stowaway incidents.

Tumaka described Customs as a “strategic player in border management and maritime enforcement,” adding that its involvement is critical to the success of the dialogue.

“Your officers are often the first line of defence against illicit movement of goods and persons. Your expertise and nationwide presence are indispensable”, she said.