AFCFTA: Borno Begins Plastic Materials  Export 

As part of the economic revitalisation efforts of his administration, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the commencement of exporting plastic products, marking a significant stride towards self-sufficiency.

Zulum made the announcement on during an inspection tour of Borno Plastic Factory located in the new Maiduguri Industrial Area, Thursday

The governor emphasised that the move is a strategic part of a broader agenda to industrialise the state and wean it off over-dependence on monthly federal allocation.

“I am happy to note that people from Borno State will no longer procure plastic materials from other places. You have seen that the products have been sold to our neighbouring countries and other states within Nigeria.

“We will invest more in our industries, so that in the near future, Borno State Government will no longer rely on Federation Account for its day-to-day activities,” Zulum said.

The governor revealed that the factory has started its international orders, with finished plastic wares already shipped to neighbouring countries such as Chad and the Republic of Cameroon.

Zulum noted that the facility was initially constructed during the administration of former Governor Kashim Shettima, but was resuscitated as part of his administration’s recovery and development plan.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos