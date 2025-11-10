Maritime
Justice At Sea: NIMASA Partners Judiciary To Chart New Course For Blue Economy Growth
The Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has identified the judiciary as a major partner in the realization of the growth and benefits of the Blue Economy in Nigeria.
The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, said this at the 4th Edition of the Admiralty Law Colloquium in Lagos with the theme, ‘Charting the Course of Nigeria’s Blue Economy’, a reflection of the increased national attention to the potential of the maritime industry in driving economic development.
Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Mobereola said “Nigeria’s Blue Economy requires an all hands on deck approach, with the Judiciary as a crucial actor, where interpretation of legal instruments and case decisions remains a vital tool for the sustainable development of Nigeria’s Blue Economy”.
He identified the important role of the Nigerian judiciary in interpreting extant maritime laws thereby helping to improve industry standards and aiding development of the Blue Economy.
In her key note address, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokumbo Kekere-Ekun, commended NIMASA and the National Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) for collaborating to host the colloquium which is central to building the capacity of judicial officers in admiralty law.
Represented by Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomoye Agim, JSC CFR, the Chief Justice said, “the task before us is to ensure that Nigeria’s Blue Economy does not remain a conceptual aspiration but becomes a tangible driver of growth, equity, and sustainability.
“The Judiciary must not stand at the shoreline as a passive observer, but rather as an active navigator steering the ship of justice through the complex waters of maritime development.”.
The first session saw renowned maritime law experts, Dr. Emeka Akabogu SAN and Dr. Chukwuchefu Ukatta, deliver papers in line with the theme of the event emphasizing the imperative of synergy between judicial processes and development of the Blue Economy in Nigeria.
Present at the Colloquium were the President, Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice M. B. Dongbam-Mensem who was represented by Hon. Justice E. O. Williams-Dawodu and Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho who was represented by Hon. Justice A. Faji.
Highlights of the event included panel discussion chaired by the Director General of NIALS , Prof. A.J Abikan, as well as interactive session with attendees.
By: By Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
Customs Kaduna Command Generates ?5b Revenue In Oct
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kaduna Area Command, has achieved a new revenue milestone, generating ?5.16 billion in October 2025
The Area Command said the feat was the highest monthly revenue ever recorded.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Ridwan Yusuf, revealed this in a Statement made available to Journalists
The figure, Yusuf said, represent 96 per cent increase above the monthly target and a 196 per cent target performance.
Yusuf said that the command collected ?39.79 billion between January and October 2025, compared with ?24.06 billion generated during the same period in 2024 reflecting a substantial year,on year growth.
the Area Controller, Comptroller Saad Hassan, attributed the record performance to the dedication and professionalism of officers and stakeholders, in line with the modernisation agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.
He identified improved stakeholders’ engagement, digitalisation of excise operations, and enhanced officers’ motivation as key factors driving the Command’s success.
“The Command’s performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our current operational strategies and our unwavering commitment to national economic stability,” Hassan said.
He assured that the command would continue to sustain the momentum by facilitating legitimate trade and improving revenue collection mechanisms.
The Command also reaffirmed its resolve to uphold professionalism and integrity in line with the service’s overall mission of trade facilitation and economic growth.
By; Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Shipper’s Council Advocates Sensitization Of Staff On NSITF Scheme
The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has called for proper Sensitization of staff on the proposed insurance scheme by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).
Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NSC, Akutah Pius, made the call while playing host to a courtesy visit by NSITF officials to his office, in Lagos.
Represented by Director of Human Resources Management, Alhaji Mustapha Zubairu, Akutah emphasized the Nigeria Shipper’s Council commitment to prioritizing staff insurance and health, citing existing policies with positive impacts on employees’ lives.
He requested NSITF to strengthen its legal framework to enable the NSC to fully benefit from the scheme.
Earlier, the Team Head, NSITF’ Adegbite Oludotun said that the organization provides compensation for insured government employees in case of injury, disability, or death during active service.
While commending the NSC for registering with the scheme, Oludotun assured adequate compensation for employee claims and safety.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Navy Rescues Six Male, Five Female Passengers From Drowning In Rivers
The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) of Nigerian Navy Service NNS has rescued six male and five female passengers from a sinking speedboat along Bonny waterways in Rivers state
This is contained in a Statement by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Ayiwuyor Adams-Aliu, and made available to newsmen, in Abuja.
Adams-Aliu said the rescue operation was carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Bonny, along the Bonny River.
According to the statement, the boat, which departed Nembe Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt for Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island, developed engine failure midstream and began taking in water near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Rivers State.
He said the swift response of the Naval patrol team under heavy rainfall prevented a major tragedy as all 11 passengers comprising six males and five females, were safely evacuated and taken to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Jetty for medical checks.
“The rescued victims were later handed over to the Marine Police for onward reunification with their families,”
The Naval spokesman said the Navy, in another Operation last wednesday, intensified crackdown on crude oil theft with the deactivation of multiple illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta.
He said personnel of FOB Escravos dismantled two sites at Obodo Omadino Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.
“Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER patrol team uncovered and deactivated another site with cooking ovens, reservoirs, sacks, jerrycans, and dugout pits filled with stolen crude and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil around Bakana and Isaka areas of Rivers.
“Also, personnel of FOB Bonny dismantled a refining site at Eyamba Community in Bonny Local Government Area, while NNS DELTA patrol team deactivated another at Opumani Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta,”
Adams-Aliu said the operations reflect the Navy’s renewed commitment under the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, to ensure maritime safety, protect national assets, and promote lawful economic activities.
The statement reaffirmed that the Nigerian Navy would sustain the momentum in its fight against crude oil theft and all forms of illegality within the nation’s maritime domain.
By: Chinedu Wosu
