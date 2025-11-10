Justice At Sea: NIMASA Partners Judiciary To Chart New Course For Blue  Economy Growth 

The Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has identified the judiciary as a major partner in the realization of the growth and benefits of the Blue Economy in Nigeria.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, said this at the 4th Edition of the Admiralty Law Colloquium in Lagos with the theme, ‘Charting the Course of Nigeria’s Blue Economy’, a reflection of the increased national attention to the potential of the maritime industry in driving economic development.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Mobereola said “Nigeria’s Blue Economy requires an all hands on deck approach, with the Judiciary as a crucial actor, where interpretation of legal instruments and case decisions remains a vital tool for the sustainable development of Nigeria’s Blue Economy”.

He identified the important role of the Nigerian judiciary in interpreting extant maritime laws thereby helping to improve industry standards and aiding development of the Blue Economy.

In her key note address, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokumbo Kekere-Ekun, commended NIMASA and the National Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) for collaborating to host the colloquium which is central to building the capacity of judicial officers in admiralty law.

Represented by Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomoye Agim, JSC CFR, the Chief Justice said, “the task before us is to ensure that Nigeria’s Blue Economy does not remain a conceptual aspiration but becomes a tangible driver of growth, equity, and sustainability.

“The Judiciary must not stand at the shoreline as a passive observer, but rather as an active navigator steering the ship of justice through the complex waters of maritime development.”.

The first session saw renowned maritime law experts, Dr. Emeka Akabogu SAN and Dr. Chukwuchefu Ukatta, deliver papers in line with the theme of the event emphasizing the imperative of synergy between judicial processes and development of the Blue Economy in Nigeria.

Present at the Colloquium were the President, Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice M. B. Dongbam-Mensem who was represented by Hon. Justice E. O. Williams-Dawodu and Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho who was represented by Hon. Justice A. Faji.

Highlights of the event included panel discussion chaired by the Director General of NIALS , Prof. A.J Abikan, as well as interactive session with attendees.