African Nations Stand To Gain From Blue Economy —NPA MD

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) , Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has identified pathways through which countries which are members of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) can accelerate socio-economic growth through the blue economy.

Dantsoho , who is also the President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) made the observation at the 45th Annual Council Meeting of PMAWCA, in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, affirming that, this can only be achieved through the strengthening of regional collaboration among the nations.

Represented at the event by the General Manager Corporate Affairs , NPA, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, Dantsoho emphasised that the association is prioritizing climate and energy, data collaboration, and risk resilience as key pillars for transforming Africa’s port operations.

Dantsoho recalled that at the World Port Conference in Kobe, Japan, African port leaders pledged to drive growth through a three-pronged strategy of policy implementation, renewed cooperation, and trade facilitation, a commitment the NPA is determined to uphold.

He said the waters that connect the member nations’ countries is a reminder that there is a need to work together for the good of all , urging participants to view themselves as custodians of Africa’s economic future.

Dantsoho stated that the sub-region’s shared destiny, natural endowments, and maritime advantages should serve as unifying forces for sustainable development adding that resilient port infrastructure, security, and transparency remain crucial to competitiveness and integration across the continent.

Quoting Franklin D. Roosevelt , he said ,’competition has shown to be useful up to a certain point and no further, but cooperation; which is the thing we must strive for today, begins where competition leaves off,”, suggesting the adoption of unity in advancing Africa’s maritime future.

The PMAWCA President also lauded the government and people of the Republic of Congo for hosting the meeting and commended the association’s secretariat for sustaining a platform that fosters cross-regional dialogue and innovation in maritime governance.