African Nations Stand To Gain From Blue Economy —NPA MD
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) , Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has identified pathways through which countries which are members of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) can accelerate socio-economic growth through the blue economy.
Dantsoho , who is also the President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) made the observation at the 45th Annual Council Meeting of PMAWCA, in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, affirming that, this can only be achieved through the strengthening of regional collaboration among the nations.
Represented at the event by the General Manager Corporate Affairs , NPA, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, Dantsoho emphasised that the association is prioritizing climate and energy, data collaboration, and risk resilience as key pillars for transforming Africa’s port operations.
Dantsoho recalled that at the World Port Conference in Kobe, Japan, African port leaders pledged to drive growth through a three-pronged strategy of policy implementation, renewed cooperation, and trade facilitation, a commitment the NPA is determined to uphold.
He said the waters that connect the member nations’ countries is a reminder that there is a need to work together for the good of all , urging participants to view themselves as custodians of Africa’s economic future.
Dantsoho stated that the sub-region’s shared destiny, natural endowments, and maritime advantages should serve as unifying forces for sustainable development adding that resilient port infrastructure, security, and transparency remain crucial to competitiveness and integration across the continent.
Quoting Franklin D. Roosevelt , he said ,’competition has shown to be useful up to a certain point and no further, but cooperation; which is the thing we must strive for today, begins where competition leaves off,”, suggesting the adoption of unity in advancing Africa’s maritime future.
The PMAWCA President also lauded the government and people of the Republic of Congo for hosting the meeting and commended the association’s secretariat for sustaining a platform that fosters cross-regional dialogue and innovation in maritime governance.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Customs Kaduna Command Generates ?5b Revenue In Oct
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kaduna Area Command, has achieved a new revenue milestone, generating ?5.16 billion in October 2025
The Area Command said the feat was the highest monthly revenue ever recorded.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Ridwan Yusuf, revealed this in a Statement made available to Journalists
The figure, Yusuf said, represent 96 per cent increase above the monthly target and a 196 per cent target performance.
Yusuf said that the command collected ?39.79 billion between January and October 2025, compared with ?24.06 billion generated during the same period in 2024 reflecting a substantial year,on year growth.
the Area Controller, Comptroller Saad Hassan, attributed the record performance to the dedication and professionalism of officers and stakeholders, in line with the modernisation agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.
He identified improved stakeholders’ engagement, digitalisation of excise operations, and enhanced officers’ motivation as key factors driving the Command’s success.
“The Command’s performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our current operational strategies and our unwavering commitment to national economic stability,” Hassan said.
He assured that the command would continue to sustain the momentum by facilitating legitimate trade and improving revenue collection mechanisms.
The Command also reaffirmed its resolve to uphold professionalism and integrity in line with the service’s overall mission of trade facilitation and economic growth.
By; Chinedu Wosu
Shipper’s Council Advocates Sensitization Of Staff On NSITF Scheme
The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has called for proper Sensitization of staff on the proposed insurance scheme by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).
Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NSC, Akutah Pius, made the call while playing host to a courtesy visit by NSITF officials to his office, in Lagos.
Represented by Director of Human Resources Management, Alhaji Mustapha Zubairu, Akutah emphasized the Nigeria Shipper’s Council commitment to prioritizing staff insurance and health, citing existing policies with positive impacts on employees’ lives.
He requested NSITF to strengthen its legal framework to enable the NSC to fully benefit from the scheme.
Earlier, the Team Head, NSITF’ Adegbite Oludotun said that the organization provides compensation for insured government employees in case of injury, disability, or death during active service.
While commending the NSC for registering with the scheme, Oludotun assured adequate compensation for employee claims and safety.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Navy Rescues Six Male, Five Female Passengers From Drowning In Rivers
The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) of Nigerian Navy Service NNS has rescued six male and five female passengers from a sinking speedboat along Bonny waterways in Rivers state
This is contained in a Statement by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Ayiwuyor Adams-Aliu, and made available to newsmen, in Abuja.
Adams-Aliu said the rescue operation was carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Bonny, along the Bonny River.
According to the statement, the boat, which departed Nembe Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt for Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island, developed engine failure midstream and began taking in water near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Rivers State.
He said the swift response of the Naval patrol team under heavy rainfall prevented a major tragedy as all 11 passengers comprising six males and five females, were safely evacuated and taken to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Jetty for medical checks.
“The rescued victims were later handed over to the Marine Police for onward reunification with their families,”
The Naval spokesman said the Navy, in another Operation last wednesday, intensified crackdown on crude oil theft with the deactivation of multiple illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta.
He said personnel of FOB Escravos dismantled two sites at Obodo Omadino Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.
“Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER patrol team uncovered and deactivated another site with cooking ovens, reservoirs, sacks, jerrycans, and dugout pits filled with stolen crude and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil around Bakana and Isaka areas of Rivers.
“Also, personnel of FOB Bonny dismantled a refining site at Eyamba Community in Bonny Local Government Area, while NNS DELTA patrol team deactivated another at Opumani Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta,”
Adams-Aliu said the operations reflect the Navy’s renewed commitment under the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, to ensure maritime safety, protect national assets, and promote lawful economic activities.
The statement reaffirmed that the Nigerian Navy would sustain the momentum in its fight against crude oil theft and all forms of illegality within the nation’s maritime domain.
By: Chinedu Wosu
