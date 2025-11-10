APAPA Customs Boss Tasks Stakeholders On Compliance,Test-Run Scanner 

The Apapa Port Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded a significant progress in the command’s drive towards a modernised, technology-driven and paperless cargo clearance system after successfully conducting a test run of its newly installed scanning machine at APM Terminals.

The extensive trial exercise which was supervised by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, last Thursday, is the concluding phase before the scanner becomes fully operational.

According to Comptroller Oshoba, the scanner is ready to scan 200 containers in a day. “It makes it paperless. This system now is going to be paperless. So, the scanning, the same image will be sent to headquarters for audit.

“Then those on ground here are the ones who will do the review we are seeing. So, it’s paperless. And two, it helps with trade facilitation. Three, it helps enforce compliance.

“So, what we would advise our trading community is that please make correct declarations. Make proper declarations, correct declarations. Or else it impedes trade. Because if you make improper declarations and we suspect it, it will be discovered and you have slowed the clearance time. So, compliance declarations are key to the success of this system.

“What we are doing presently is just to test run to ensure that all the subsystems for installation are alright”, Oshoba explained.

Comptroller Oshoba further said that, “Actually, the first time we were here, it was to start this process. This structure was not here when we were here the first time. So, now it’s ready.

“I’m here to ascertain if it’s ready to pass on the message to management for the inauguration.This will determine when the proper launching will be done for this very scanner.”

While test- running the system, it was ready to serve and the Controller said “As you can see, we are ready. Yes, we can see the scanners are working, the image system, everything is working.

“And in conclusion, I just want to say that what I’ve come here to do is to ascertain the level of work done to feed management for the operation of this project”.