New WW Whyte Secondary Schools Cup Kicks Off In PH
The second edition of the New WW Whyte All Secondary Schools Football Competition kicked off last Wednesday at the Stella Maris College, Port Harcourt with a total of 22 schools participating.
The Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) sponsored tournament’s Opening Ceremony was impressive as it saw some musicians performed at the 30,000 capacity stadium of the school field that was filled to the brim.
In the opening match, PABOD Model Secondary School beat Comprehensive Secondary school Borikiri, 4- 2.
The second game kick-started immediately between defending champions Enitonnia High school Borikiri whitewashed once famous Baptist High School 8-0.
Speaking after the matches the Director of Youth, Sports, Culture and Women Affairs Directorate in the NDDC, Mrs Ahunna Imoni, said the tournament was designed to discover young football talents in the State.
According to her, the commission would after now organise a regional football competition where all the nine States will compete, added that the second edition has improved drastically more than the first edition.
“The aim of this competition is to discover grassroots football talents. After this tournament the commission will be looking for a way to sponsor regional football competition amongst the nine NDDC States.
“After watching the two games played I discovered that this edition is better than the previous one because the schools are well prepared unlike the first edition.
She commended the Managing Director of the commission Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for his commitment and determination towards sports and youth development.
“ My MD is a man that love youth and sports development. I thank him for approving the second edition of this competition”, she stated.
Mrs. Imoni revealed that the commission would also include female category in tournament, as the commission is also women friendly.
Tonye Orabere
New W.W. Whyte Tournament Focuses On Talent Discovery – Engr. Alabere
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative, Engr. Promise Alabere has reiterated that the New W.W. Whyte Secondary Football Tournament was to discover hidden players from the grassroots and groom them to stardom.
He stated that the his organisation is partnering with the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) for the football tournament, adding that in the first edition 32 players were discovered and NDDC, and his organisation are to fixing them into various clubs.
Engr. Alabere said this while briefing sports journalists last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, and expressed optimism that the second edition which have 22 secondary schools participating would be exciting and impressive.
” The essence of this tournament is to catch them young because in the 1980s and 1990s most of the players that played for NNPC, Sharks and other big clubs in the country were discovered through this competition.
” Even me I was a product of the W.W. Whyte tournament, as I started playing for the Nigerian Police football club when I was in class four. But this competition stopped about 20 years when two schools resort to bloody clash during one of their games.
According to him the second edition expanded to schools in six Local Government Areas, saying that it will be better than the previous in terms of organisation and others.
“We want to make this edition more exciting and beneficial to all participating schools because the first edition was on experiment but this edition is no longer an experiment” he stated.
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative,used the forum to advice all participating schools to conduct themselves in a good manner and adhere to rules of the competition.
He equally thanked NDDC for being its major sponsor of the tournament.
Tonye Orabere
Hoopers Ready For NPBL Title Defence – Captain
Rivers Hoopers captain Victor Anthony Koko has said that his team is mentally ready for the challenge of retaining their Nigeria Premier Basketball League title when the 2025 season Final Four phase holds from November 21 – 23 in Port Harcourt, Tidesports source reports.
The Kings Men, who won back-to-back NPBL titles in 2023 and 2024 unbeaten, are chasing their seventh title.
They will be up against Lagos Legends, Gboko City Chiefs, and Nigeria Customs, as they hope to retain the title they won last year and also pick the ticket to next year’s Basketball Africa League.
Following the conclusion of the Final Eight earlier this month, the KingsMen have had time to fine-tune preparations ahead of their title defence at the Final Four, with the skipper stating that he and his teammates are fully prepared to retain the championship.
“This time around, everyone is ready; everyone is mentally ready. We understand what is at stake, so we need to go all out. And right now, with the level of energy I’ve seen from my team during practice, I don’t think we’re going to be a team that just wants to have fun [on the court]. We’re a championship-winning team, and we want to retain that championship,” he stressed.
Koko has won the league seven times in his career, and he is looking to help the Port Harcourt club reach its height.
“I want us to win the 2025 NPBL title. It’s on my mind, day and night: Hoopers Champions. And I’m assuring our fans that we’re not going to let them down. It’s happening here in Port Harcourt, and we’re going to make them proud.”
Barau Beat Rangers To Move Out Of Relegation Zone
Nigeria Premier Football League newcomers, Barau FC have zoomed out of the drop zone after they defeated Rangers International FC 2-0 on Sunday in a rescheduled tie played in Kano.
The Maliya Boys got their goals through Muhammed Umar and Joseph Kemin in the 26th and 76th minutes to record their third win of the season
They have moved to the 16th spot with 13 points from 12 games but the loss by the Flying Antelopes see them slid to the seventh spot with 19 points from 13 games.
The home win is no doubt a relief to Barau FC head coach, Ladan Bosso who has seen his job brought under scrutiny following the Maliya Boys impressive start to the season.
