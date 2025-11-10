Maritime Ties: Nigeria, Denmark Pledge  Deep Corporation 

The government of Denmark has pledged its continued support for Nigeria’s maritime sector development while seeking to explore new areas of economic partnerships.

This was disclosed by the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Ole Bach Jansen, during his recent visit to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency head office in Lagos.

Jansen emphasised the longstanding ties between both countries which spans decades and has seen the Danish government and Danish private companies invest in the Nigerian maritime industry.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations, NIMASA, Edwards Osagie, Amb Jansen further expressed his country’s willingness to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria especially in training of seafarers and maritime security support amongst others.

Welcoming the delegation to NIMASA, the Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, expressed appreciation for the continued engagement with Nigeria, particularly in the area of maritime.

Mobereola said “I would like to use this opportunity, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Nigerian Government, to thank the Danish Government for its longstanding support for this (maritime) sector. This has seen Danish companies successfully invest in various areas of the sector, and we are confident that this relationship can only grow”.

It would be noted that key areas of cooperation between both countries have focused on training and professional development for maritime security, as well as joint efforts to improve Nigeria’s maritime sector’s digital infrastructure.

Danish companies like APM Terminals have also made significant investments in Nigerian port infrastructure, including in Lagos, Onne and Kano.

Denmark is also supporting training initiatives, such as the Ship-in-a-Box (SIAB) simulator project with the UNODC, to enhance the skills of Nigerian maritime law enforcement personnel in areas like Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos