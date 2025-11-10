Maritime
Maritime Ties: Nigeria, Denmark Pledge Deep Corporation
The government of Denmark has pledged its continued support for Nigeria’s maritime sector development while seeking to explore new areas of economic partnerships.
This was disclosed by the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Ole Bach Jansen, during his recent visit to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency head office in Lagos.
Jansen emphasised the longstanding ties between both countries which spans decades and has seen the Danish government and Danish private companies invest in the Nigerian maritime industry.
In a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations, NIMASA, Edwards Osagie, Amb Jansen further expressed his country’s willingness to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria especially in training of seafarers and maritime security support amongst others.
Welcoming the delegation to NIMASA, the Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, expressed appreciation for the continued engagement with Nigeria, particularly in the area of maritime.
Mobereola said “I would like to use this opportunity, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Nigerian Government, to thank the Danish Government for its longstanding support for this (maritime) sector. This has seen Danish companies successfully invest in various areas of the sector, and we are confident that this relationship can only grow”.
It would be noted that key areas of cooperation between both countries have focused on training and professional development for maritime security, as well as joint efforts to improve Nigeria’s maritime sector’s digital infrastructure.
Danish companies like APM Terminals have also made significant investments in Nigerian port infrastructure, including in Lagos, Onne and Kano.
Denmark is also supporting training initiatives, such as the Ship-in-a-Box (SIAB) simulator project with the UNODC, to enhance the skills of Nigerian maritime law enforcement personnel in areas like Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
Customs Kaduna Command Generates ?5b Revenue In Oct
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kaduna Area Command, has achieved a new revenue milestone, generating ?5.16 billion in October 2025
The Area Command said the feat was the highest monthly revenue ever recorded.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Ridwan Yusuf, revealed this in a Statement made available to Journalists
The figure, Yusuf said, represent 96 per cent increase above the monthly target and a 196 per cent target performance.
Yusuf said that the command collected ?39.79 billion between January and October 2025, compared with ?24.06 billion generated during the same period in 2024 reflecting a substantial year,on year growth.
the Area Controller, Comptroller Saad Hassan, attributed the record performance to the dedication and professionalism of officers and stakeholders, in line with the modernisation agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.
He identified improved stakeholders’ engagement, digitalisation of excise operations, and enhanced officers’ motivation as key factors driving the Command’s success.
“The Command’s performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our current operational strategies and our unwavering commitment to national economic stability,” Hassan said.
He assured that the command would continue to sustain the momentum by facilitating legitimate trade and improving revenue collection mechanisms.
The Command also reaffirmed its resolve to uphold professionalism and integrity in line with the service’s overall mission of trade facilitation and economic growth.
By; Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Navy Rescues Six Male, Five Female Passengers From Drowning In Rivers
The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) of Nigerian Navy Service NNS has rescued six male and five female passengers from a sinking speedboat along Bonny waterways in Rivers state
This is contained in a Statement by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Ayiwuyor Adams-Aliu, and made available to newsmen, in Abuja.
Adams-Aliu said the rescue operation was carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Bonny, along the Bonny River.
According to the statement, the boat, which departed Nembe Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt for Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island, developed engine failure midstream and began taking in water near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Rivers State.
He said the swift response of the Naval patrol team under heavy rainfall prevented a major tragedy as all 11 passengers comprising six males and five females, were safely evacuated and taken to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Jetty for medical checks.
“The rescued victims were later handed over to the Marine Police for onward reunification with their families,”
The Naval spokesman said the Navy, in another Operation last wednesday, intensified crackdown on crude oil theft with the deactivation of multiple illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta.
He said personnel of FOB Escravos dismantled two sites at Obodo Omadino Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.
“Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER patrol team uncovered and deactivated another site with cooking ovens, reservoirs, sacks, jerrycans, and dugout pits filled with stolen crude and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil around Bakana and Isaka areas of Rivers.
“Also, personnel of FOB Bonny dismantled a refining site at Eyamba Community in Bonny Local Government Area, while NNS DELTA patrol team deactivated another at Opumani Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta,”
Adams-Aliu said the operations reflect the Navy’s renewed commitment under the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, to ensure maritime safety, protect national assets, and promote lawful economic activities.
The statement reaffirmed that the Nigerian Navy would sustain the momentum in its fight against crude oil theft and all forms of illegality within the nation’s maritime domain.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
NSC Facilitate Release Of 90 Imported Containers From Maritime Police
The Nigerian Shippers’Council(NSC), through its Complaints Unit, has successfully facilitated the release of 90 imported containers from the Maritime Police Command
The containers were released between Monday, 27th to Friday 31st October, 2025.
Speaking during the compilation and review of Case by Case Study Session held at the Complaints Unit, the Head, Complaints Unit, Dr. Bashir Ambi Mohammed, reiterated the importance of proper documentation of all Maritime Police related disputes.
He stated tha the NSC’s intervention aligns with internationally recognized frameworks such as the International Maritime Organisation IMO’s Facilitation Convention (FAL), promoting efficient clearance of goods and reduction of administrative bottlenecks.
The other is the UNCTAD Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), emphasizing faster release of cargoes and reduced transaction costs.
Also is the World Customs Organization (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards, ensuring secure and transparent supply chain operations.
Ambi Mohammed added that through these coordinated efforts, the Council ensures reduced Container Dwell Time as well as improving terminal throughput.
According to him, the efforts so far has minimized Demurrage and Storage Costs thereby protecting shippers’ financial interests.
It further enhanced Inter-Agency Cooperation and Improved Supply Chain Visibility, which he said collectively contributes to Nigeria’s goal of achieving World Class Port Efficiency and Global Competitiveness in Maritime Trade.
By: Chinedu Wosu
