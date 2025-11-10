FEC Approves Concession Of Port Harcourt lnt’l Airport

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Thursday approved the concession of the Port Harcourt International Airport to private investors for more efficient management and improved service delivery.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the State House, Abuja, shortly after the meeting, presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Thursday.

Keyamo, however, assured aviation workers that the concession would not result in job losses, stressing that the government remains committed to protecting workers’ rights while pursuing reforms to make the aviation sector more viable.

“We have two major airports now that we have approvals in terms of the business case to begin to finalise with private investors. One of them is the Port Harcourt International Airport. Let me assure the unions that nobody will lose his job as a result of these concessions. I am pro-union, pro-workers, and I will engage them to ensure they are comfortable with the process, Keyamo said.

The Minister noted that the move was part of government’s effort to ensure that airports operate sustainably.

He explained that many airports currently run at a loss, with revenue from Lagos, Abuja, and Kano used to subsidise others.

“Before we came in, Port Harcourt was a no-go area — no investor was interested. But today, because of the activities of this government, it has become the beautiful bride. Over six investors competed to manage the airport,” he said.

Keyamo also listed other aviation-related approvals secured from FEC, including contracts for the maintenance and support services for airport management solutions across Nigeria’s five international airports; Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu, as well as the procurement and installation of advanced tertiary power systems and navigational aids.

Additionally, the Council approved the purchase of 15 airport rescue and firefighting vehicles to meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and the construction of a permanent headquarters for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in Abuja.

Another significant approval was the exclusion of all Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) residential properties within and around airports from sale to private individuals, a move aimed at preserving operational safety and security within airport environments.

FEC also approved the concession of biometric verification systems at airports to integrate passengers’ National Identification Numbers (NIN) into boarding processes, enhance aviation security, and curb the use of fake identities.

Keyamo said the ministry also secured approvals for contracts under its 2024 budget to improve lighting systems at airports, enabling night operations and helping local airlines increase passenger capacity and revenue.

“These reforms are designed to make our airports safer, more efficient, and commercially sustainable. We are bringing them to global standards,” the minister affirmed.