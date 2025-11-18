Business
2025 LITF: Lagos Promises MSMEs Continued Visibility, Capacity Building
Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to continue to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises across the state through visibility, capacity building, and market access.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the pledge at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), in Lagos, over the weekend.
Represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu who noted that investors and businesses were choosing Lagos because of its ecosystem of scale, connectivity, and dynamism said however that scale alone was not enough.
Sanwo-Olu stated that it had to be matched with enabling infrastructure, smart policy, digital readiness, and a business environment where value was both created and sustained.
He said the government had made remarkable progress across infrastructure.policy, and digital transformation.
In his words, “But progress is never measured only in infrastructure, policies, or statistics. Its true measure lies in the impact on human lives.
“When businesses connect and value is created, the benefits ripple outward, creating jobs in manufacturing, data centres, and agro-industrial hubs; ensuring
that growth translates into shared prosperity for all,” he said.
The governor also pledged that the government would intensify support for MSMEs, describing them as the backbone of the economy.
He said the State’s collaboration with the LCCI remained crucial as the chamber designed programmes to empower small businesses, strengthen export readiness, and connect Lagos-based enterprises to regional and global markets.
Also, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said every entrepreneur, regardless of scale, deserved an enabling environment to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the economic prosperity of the state.
Ambrose – Medebem said the state, through strategic investments in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and continuous engagement with the private sector was building a Lagos that worked for business adding that the state would continue to foster innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability.
“As a government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to making Lagos the preferred destination for commerce and enterprise.
“This fair has once again demonstrated the power of connection; connection between producers and consumers, investors and innovators, government and private sector, local entrepreneurs and global brands.
“Every handshake, every conversation, every business card exchanged here is a building block toward the future we are creating, a future of prosperity that leaves no one behind,” she said.
The commissioner urged businesses to continue to connect, collaborate, and create value, saying “in Lagos, we do not just trade goods; we trade ideas, build futures, and transform lives.
“Together, let us continue to make Lagos not just a place of commerce, but a symbol of progress, innovation, and endless opportunity,” she said.
Mr Gabriel Idahosa, President, LCCI, urged government at all levels to continue to address the issues of creating an enabling environment in the country.
Idahosa said focus should be on infrastructure, security, and implementing the right policies to address the key drivers of high inflation.
Insecurity, Poor Power Supply Hamper Business Activities – Survey
Business in Nigeria remain under pressure as a result of insecurity and erratic power supply which continue to stifle productivity in the country.
This is even as new data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicate sustained improvements in economic activity.
This was the response of businesses in the CBN’s October 2025 Business Expectations Survey (BES) and the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report.
While the PMI showed that economic activity expanded for the 11th consecutive month, the BES revealed that businesses are still grappling with crippling operational constraints that threaten to reverse recent macroeconomic gains.
According to the BES conducted between October 6 and 10, firms identified insecurity (71.8 points) as the most critical challenge affecting operations nationwide. This was closely followed by insufficient power supply (70.9 points), multiple taxation (70.2 points), high interest rates (68.4 points) and financial constraints (65.6 points). Analysts say these constraints underscore the depth of structural weaknesses confronting Nigeria’s private sector.
Despite these challenges, the survey reported a rise in business optimism. The Business Confidence Index increased to 38.5 points in October from 31.5 in September. Firms also projected confidence levels to reach 45.6 points in November, with expectations of further improvement over the next three to six months.
However, sector analysts warn that the optimism remains fragile due to the lack of significant improvements in the operating environment.
The BES further showed a modest rise in capacity utilisation from 60.4% in September to 62.0% in October, suggesting that businesses have yet to deploy their productive capacity amid ongoing disruptions fully.
In contrast to the structural constraints highlighted in the BES, the PMI report indicated strengthening economic momentum. The composite PMI rose to 55.4 points, reflecting expansion across major components such as output, new orders, employment, inventories, and supplier delivery times.
A sectoral breakdown showed that the agriculture sector recorded the most substantial improvement, with its PMI climbing to 57.5 points, marking 15 consecutive months of expansion. The services sector also expanded for the ninth straight month to 55.6 points, while the industry sector rose to 54.2 points, the highest in more than a year.
The CBN attributed the positive trends to improvements in the broader macroeconomic landscape, including declining inflation, which eased from 24.5% in January to 18.0% in September, and the year-to-date appreciation of the naira across both official and parallel markets.
The BES showed that the North-East posted the highest business confidence at 56.1 points, while the South-South recorded the lowest at 23.3 points, a trend linked to declining activity in oil-producing communities.
FG Set To Launch Free National Financial Literacy Training For 100,000 Youths,
The Federal Government will on Tuesday, November 25, officially unveil a strategic programme for a free nationwide training of over 100,000 youth on financial literacy.
The Federal Ministry of Youth Development will launch the programme in collaboration with Investonaire Academy. Tagged, the “Financial Literacy, Investment, and Wealth Creation programme.”
The flagship initiative is designed to equip young Nigerians with essential financial skills, investment knowledge, and digital competencies for sustainable wealth creation.
A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Omolara Esan, and made available to newsmen, confirmed that the launch of the programme, to be held in Abuja, would promote nationwide participation.
It added that the launch would bring together senior government officials, development partners, private sector leaders, and youth representatives to explore innovative approaches for improving financial capability and strengthening the economic prospects of young Nigerians.
Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, would serve as the chief host, while the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, would grace the event as the Special Guest of Honour.
Also expected are representatives of key government institutions and private sector partners, including Dr Enefola Odiba, International Programme Director, Investonaire Academy, and Mr. Bashir Nurmohamed, Chief Executive Officer, Hantec Markets
The statement reads, “A major highlight of the event will be the unveiling of a free national financial literacy training programme targeting over 100,000 youths annually. The programme will be powered by a state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS) designed to enhance financial intelligence, investment capacity, and entrepreneurial readiness among Nigerian youth.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
‘Entrepreneurs, Not Foreign Aid Drive Nigeria’s Growth’
The chairman of the United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, says Nigeria’s economic transformation will be driven by entrepreneurs, not government handouts or foreign assistance.
Elumelu, who spoke at the Grow Nigeria Conference 2.0 and themed ‘Empowering Nigeria’s Entrepreneurs: Building Institutions That Last’, in Lagos, Monday, said the nation’s future is already being shaped by business owners who refuse to settle for mediocrity.
Elumelu, who is also the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, described Nigeria as an entrepreneurial nation but stressed the need to build institutions that can stand the test of time.
“Starting businesses is good. Sustaining them is critical, and that’s how we transform this economy,” he said.
He noted that many promising ideas fail because the systems and support structures necessary for growth are absent.
According to him, Nigeria’s renewal must come from the private sector, backed by strong governance frameworks and proper succession planning.
“Nigeria will not be built by government handouts or foreign aid. Government’s role is critical, but Nigeria will be built by entrepreneurs — by you, building businesses that create jobs, hope, and prosperity from the ground up,” he said.
Elumelu, however, emphasized that entrepreneurs cannot succeed in isolation.
“You need frameworks — clear governance, succession planning, and relentless focus on value. We need the right environment. We need a Nigeria where policies are predictable, infrastructure works, and financing is truly accessible,” he said.
He called for stronger alignment between public and private sector efforts, warning that progress would remain limited if institutions work independently rather than collaboratively.
Elumelu commended the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odii, for ongoing reforms within the agency.
He further lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing young Nigerians to lead key institutions and for prioritizing youth entrepreneurship.
“Let us cut the bureaucracy. Make finance and opportunity real, not theoretical. Let’s help Nigeria’s entrepreneurs move from surviving to winning.
“Every job we create fights insecurity. Every thriving business increases our tax base and accelerates prosperity for all,” Elumelu added.
