2025 LITF: Lagos Promises MSMEs Continued Visibility, Capacity Building

Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to continue to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises across the state through visibility, capacity building, and market access.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the pledge at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), in Lagos, over the weekend.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu who noted that investors and businesses were choosing Lagos because of its ecosystem of scale, connectivity, and dynamism said however that scale alone was not enough.

Sanwo-Olu stated that it had to be matched with enabling infrastructure, smart policy, digital readiness, and a business environment where value was both created and sustained.

He said the government had made remarkable progress across infrastructure.policy, and digital transformation.

In his words, “But progress is never measured only in infrastructure, policies, or statistics. Its true measure lies in the impact on human lives.

“When businesses connect and value is created, the benefits ripple outward, creating jobs in manufacturing, data centres, and agro-industrial hubs; ensuring

that growth translates into shared prosperity for all,” he said.

The governor also pledged that the government would intensify support for MSMEs, describing them as the backbone of the economy.

He said the State’s collaboration with the LCCI remained crucial as the chamber designed programmes to empower small businesses, strengthen export readiness, and connect Lagos-based enterprises to regional and global markets.

Also, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said every entrepreneur, regardless of scale, deserved an enabling environment to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the economic prosperity of the state.

Ambrose – Medebem said the state, through strategic investments in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and continuous engagement with the private sector was building a Lagos that worked for business adding that the state would continue to foster innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability.

“As a government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to making Lagos the preferred destination for commerce and enterprise.

“This fair has once again demonstrated the power of connection; connection between producers and consumers, investors and innovators, government and private sector, local entrepreneurs and global brands.

“Every handshake, every conversation, every business card exchanged here is a building block toward the future we are creating, a future of prosperity that leaves no one behind,” she said.

The commissioner urged businesses to continue to connect, collaborate, and create value, saying “in Lagos, we do not just trade goods; we trade ideas, build futures, and transform lives.

“Together, let us continue to make Lagos not just a place of commerce, but a symbol of progress, innovation, and endless opportunity,” she said.

Mr Gabriel Idahosa, President, LCCI, urged government at all levels to continue to address the issues of creating an enabling environment in the country.

Idahosa said focus should be on infrastructure, security, and implementing the right policies to address the key drivers of high inflation.