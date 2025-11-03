Connect with us

DEPUTY PRESIDENT EXPRESSES COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SPORTS DEV, SWAN 

2 days ago

The Deputy National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Mr. Bonny Nyong has expressed commitment to support sports development and move SWAN forward.

He stated that the sports writing fraternity is where he cannot forget as a sports journalist that starts from the grassroots.
Mr. Nyong said this while presiding over South South SWAN zonal meeting of Chairmen and Secretaries, including some elders in the zone, on Friday, in Abuja.
He explained what led to his suspension and sue unity and peace amongst members, saying that what happened should be a thing of the past, as he was actually misled and deceived.
The Deputy National President reiterated his commitment to work with Cyril Dum Wite led administration in Rivers State Chapter of SWAN, saying that SWAN is one and there should be no division of any such.
He reels out ideas that can make SWAN viable and enviable in the zone.
“I want peace and unity amongst members of the association in the zone, we are one family, let us work as family. Thank God I am back fully, members of the zone will enjoy the association”, Mr. Nyong said.
Also speaking the Vice President of SWAN south south zone, Azuka Chiemeka, thanked members that attended the meeting and also advised members to work in peace, unity and love with others members to achieve positive result.
It will be recalled Bonny Nyong was suspended in Full council  meeting held  in Kano following what can be described as misconduct, but was forgiven and his suspension was lifted after he apologised to Full council members in a meeting, held in Abuja, during SWAN@60 celebrations.
By: Tonye Orabere
Iwobi Optimistic On S’Eagles Qualification 

2 days ago

November 3, 2025

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi says the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring that Nigeria have the players and abilities to compete against any country in the world.

Iwobi spoke to Tidesports source ahead of Nigeria’s crunch playoff semi-final against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, in Rabat, Morocco.

The 28-year-old was reacting to Nigeria’s shaky World Cup qualifying campaign that saw the Eagles finish second in Group C behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

“We’ve managed to rescue ourselves from the dead,” Iwobi told Tidesports source.

We know we have the players and the abilities to compete against any other country in the world.”

The Fulham star pointed to Nigeria’s star power, highlighting African Footballer of the Year winners Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen as proof of the squad’s quality.

“We have last year’s African best player (Ademola Lookman), the year before that (Victor Osimhen),” he said.

“It’ll be a shame if we don’t make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves.”

Nigeria’s path to the United States, Canada and Mexico has been turbulent, with two coaches departing during the early stages of qualifying before Éric Chelle steadied the ship to steer the Super Eagles into November’s CAF playoffs.

Four nations from the continent – Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo and Gabon – will vie for a solitary spot to compete in next March’s inter-confederation playoffs, with a view to joining the already nine qualified African nations at the Finals.

It would mark Iwobi’s second appearance at the World Cup Finals and the Super Eagles’ first since the 2018 edition of the competition.

Back then, Iwobi featured in all three games as Nigeria was knocked out in the group stage.

ATLANTICBELL CEO ADVICE SPORTS WRITERS ON SPECIALIZATION 

2 days ago

November 3, 2025

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and Publisher of the Atlantic Bell Online medium, Mr. Celestine Ogolo has advised sports writers in Nigeria to diversify in sports writing and not to concentrate on football reporting alone.

He stated that in spite the fact that sports journalists are doing greatly in the country but hardly find any sports journalist that specializes on a particular sport reporting and become an authority, as it obtainable in advance countries.
Mr. Ogolo , who was the former Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State Chapter, said this after he received the Veteran Sports Journalist Award, during the SWAN @60 Diamond jubilee award night, in Abuja on Friday.
According to him, sports journalists have done tremendously well in sports development through effective and efficient reportage.
“SWAN has done greatly to develop sports in Nigeria, so they should be given its rightful place.
“Members should continue to do what they are doing, Nigerians are sports loving people when you give them facts and accurate reporting they will be happy, besides, sports writers have a big role to play in advancement of sports in Nigeria”, Mr. Ogolo said.
The former General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The TIDE Newspapers, used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the National Executive Council (NEC) of SWAN for the award.
He explained that the award is one of the most important and special awards he has received, hence it came from his primary constituency as a journalist.
” I am not just happy but overwhelmed. This award will spur me to contribute more in development of sports and I we equally support SWAN Rivers State Chapter in my little way” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere

 

FA Chairman berates longstanding misuse of FIFA fun

2 days ago

November 3, 2025

Former Gombe State Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Gara Gombe, has accused the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its supervising sports body  of decades-long financial mismanagement, calling for a comprehensive probe into FIFA and CAF funds received by Nigeria since 1986.

Speaking  recently  on the Channels Television’s flagship current affairs programme, Sunrise Daily, Gara reacted to the House of Representatives’ decision to launch a special audit into the alleged mismanagement of $25 million received by the NFF from FIFA and CAF between 2015 and 2025.

“I thank the Federal House of Representatives for waking up from their slumber,” Gara said. “This matter of accountability, not only in the NFF but generally in sports, has been a recurrent issue. Many of us have been shouting for over 25 years calling for accountability.”

He argued that the proposed period of investigation — 2015 to 2025 — is insufficient, urging lawmakers to extend the probe as far back as 1986.It is not far enough. They should go back from 1986 to date,” Gara insisted. “We have been saying that these FIFA funds need to be accounted for.”

Gara recalled a past incident in which FIFA’s audit revealed that over $800,000 was unaccounted for by the NFF. According to him, officials had withdrawn the funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria, exchanged them at the black market for a higher naira value, and failed to account for the proceeds.

“FIFA said in their report that they cannot account for where the money went. Less than three weeks later, the wife of a serving minister died, and the NFF donated ?25 million to her burial committee,” Gara alleged.

He described corruption in Nigerian sports administration as deep-rooted and widespread, implicating not only football administrators but also government officials and lawmakers.

“It is a complete chain of conspiracy — in the National Assembly, the Presidency, the Ministry of Sports, and the NFF,” he said. “We have former federation presidents who have built factories and mansions, yet no one is asking where the money came from.”

Gara stressed that the NFF has “a case to answer,” adding that other sports federations and the Nigerian Olympic Committee should also be investigated.

“It’s not only about football. All 28 to 30 federations, including the Olympic Committee, receive subventions from both local and international bodies. We must ask them to account for every naira and dollar.”

When asked about solutions to curb corruption in sports, Gara advocated for a gradual withdrawal of government funding and greater private sector participation.

 

“Funding sports should be a private sector affair. Because there is no accountability, the private sector has withdrawn. Someone collected ?3 billion from SuperSport to manage football and there is nothing to show. The person is walking freely — in fact, promoted,” he said.

He also called for regular publication of audited financial reports and stronger oversight from the National Assembly.

Gara further alleged that the current legislative probe might be politically motivated, describing it as a possible “witch hunt” against the present NFF leadership.

“If it is not a witch hunt, why have they not spoken all this while, only now? Most of the funds in question came during Amaju Pinnick’s tenure, and he is walking freely,” he argued.

Despite his scepticism, Gara declared his full support for the House of Representatives’ investigation as long as it aims to ensure accountability and not target individuals unfairly.

“They have my full backing, but if it is just to witch-hunt somebody, I will not support it,” he said.

Gara Gombe, a long-time sports reform advocate, is a former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Stakeholders’ Forum and remains a vocal critic of corruption in Nigerian sports administration.

