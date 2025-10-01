Tinubu urges security agencies to apprehend killers of Arise TV Staff ?

A first class traditional ruler in Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Aaron Ikuru, has described Nigeria at 65 as a grandfather who cannot provide leadership to other African Countries.

The monarch stated this in an interview at his palace in Ikuru Town, yesterday.

According to him, Nigeria would have been a developed country to set the pace in the whole of Africa, considering its numerous resources.

“Nigeria is a grandfather but not behaving as a grandfather. Our country, Nigeria, before and from the era of Independence was in the state of becoming a great country, but unfortunately is not becoming anything.

“We should be far ahead with what we have in the country. God blessed us, we have almost what it takes in terms of mineral resources, manpower amongst others that can drive speedy development in the country.

“If we’re able to harness all the things we have, even America by now would have respected us”, he said.

While blaming the past leaders of the country, the monarch called on the current leadership of the country to redouble efforts in order to narrow the differences in terms of development, exchange rate between naira and foreign currencies.

King Ikuru, who is also the Chairman of Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council, however, lauded the efforts of the founding fathers, past leaders of the country for the achievements so far.

He also expressed optimism that Nigeria would be great, calling on the opinion leaders to shun tribalism and political intolerance in the country.

“If Nigeria should experience rapid development in all sectors, it means we must shun tribalism and political intolerance, the interest of our country must be our priority.

“We need to fight corruption vigorously, and leaders must show good example of discipline and integrity”, he said.

The monarch used the opportunity to wish Nigeria happy independence anniversary.

By: Enoch Epelle