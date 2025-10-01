Nigeria At 65: NOA urges citizens to foster unity, progress

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigeria. citizens to remain united, peaceful to enhance development of the nation as it celebrates 65th independence anniversary.

Mr Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, Director of NOA in Akwa Ibom, gave the charge in Uyo yesterday while addressing newsmen and stakeholders to mark the anniversary.

Mkpoutom said it was essential to recognise that the strength of Nigeria lay in its diversity

“With over 250 ethnic groups and an array of languages, the nation embodies a unique blend of heritage.

“This diversity should be seen not as a dividing line but as a unifying force that propels the country toward progress.

“As Akwa Ibom embarks on another year, it is crucial for all citizens to foster a sense of unity and shared purpose.

“Embrace dialogue, understanding and collaborate with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in its efforts to addressing pressing challenges like poverty, security, education, and healthcare, thereby paving way for a brighter future for all.”

The state director, however, appealed to Nigerians from all walks of life to renew their commitment to a more prosperous, peaceful, and equitable nation.

“Let this anniversary serve as a reminder of the collective strength that lies in every citizen,” he said.

He urged everyone to contribute positively to the development of a better society.

Mkpoutom urged the people and all citizens to honour the labours of heroes past, as they celebrated the present, while working diligently toward a future filled with hope and opportunities for generations to come.