The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, has announced that the university will establish a directory for its retired staff to maintain regular contact with them.

Obipi said the directory aims to ensure the university continues to relate with retirees, particularly in understanding how they cope with post-service life challenges and providing ongoing support.

He made this disclosure made during the maiden edition of the university’s annual retirees’ send-forth ceremony, held at the Convocation Arena in Port Harcourt , Monday

Prof. Zeb-Obipi stated that the ceremony was premised on four key reasons: to thank God for His mercies on the lives of the retirees throughout their service, to celebrate their contributions to the university, to reassure current staff that their commitment and valuable contributions would not go unrewarded, and to apologize to retirees for any shortcomings.

The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbole, who conceived the plan during his administration.

” most of the retirees have contributed immensely to the university,mentored and tutored both academic and non academic, stressing that their various sacrifices put in while in the service needs to be appreciated.

Some of these persons have mentored many of us in this university and as well contributed hugely to the growth of this institution.For those of you who are still in the service,this occasion should rekindle your hope that you will also be rewarded at your own time and for those who had retired before now,let me apologised on behalf of the management,we just started and please bear with us”he added.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion and the immediate past vice chancellor of the institution,prof Nlerum Sunday Okogbule commended the current management for building on the past administration’s initiative to ensure that this program was realised.

He advised the retirees to live purposeful lives and engage in positive activities, emphasizing that retirement was not a death sentence.

In a lecture titled “Living and Thriving in Retirement,” Mr. Ebenezer Korede Oladimeji, Area Manager of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in Port Harcourt, urged retirees to be vigilant with their wealth, nurture meaningful relationships, prioritize medical management, and engage in regular exercise and emphasized the importance of reconnecting with God to enjoy a fulfilling life in retirement.

In his welcome address,the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) and Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Valentine Omubo-Pepple, expressed appreciation to the university management for their unwavering support and encouragement, which contributed to the success of the event.

ceremony honored 74 retired staff members, including 11 teaching staff, 51 non-teaching senior staff, and 12 non-teaching junior staff.