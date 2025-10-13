Education
Rivers State University Moves to Establish Directory for Retirees, honoured 74 workers
The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, has announced that the university will establish a directory for its retired staff to maintain regular contact with them.
Obipi said the directory aims to ensure the university continues to relate with retirees, particularly in understanding how they cope with post-service life challenges and providing ongoing support.
He made this disclosure made during the maiden edition of the university’s annual retirees’ send-forth ceremony, held at the Convocation Arena in Port Harcourt , Monday
Prof. Zeb-Obipi stated that the ceremony was premised on four key reasons: to thank God for His mercies on the lives of the retirees throughout their service, to celebrate their contributions to the university, to reassure current staff that their commitment and valuable contributions would not go unrewarded, and to apologize to retirees for any shortcomings.
The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbole, who conceived the plan during his administration.
” most of the retirees have contributed immensely to the university,mentored and tutored both academic and non academic, stressing that their various sacrifices put in while in the service needs to be appreciated.
Some of these persons have mentored many of us in this university and as well contributed hugely to the growth of this institution.For those of you who are still in the service,this occasion should rekindle your hope that you will also be rewarded at your own time and for those who had retired before now,let me apologised on behalf of the management,we just started and please bear with us”he added.
Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion and the immediate past vice chancellor of the institution,prof Nlerum Sunday Okogbule commended the current management for building on the past administration’s initiative to ensure that this program was realised.
He advised the retirees to live purposeful lives and engage in positive activities, emphasizing that retirement was not a death sentence.
In a lecture titled “Living and Thriving in Retirement,” Mr. Ebenezer Korede Oladimeji, Area Manager of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in Port Harcourt, urged retirees to be vigilant with their wealth, nurture meaningful relationships, prioritize medical management, and engage in regular exercise and emphasized the importance of reconnecting with God to enjoy a fulfilling life in retirement.
In his welcome address,the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) and Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Valentine Omubo-Pepple, expressed appreciation to the university management for their unwavering support and encouragement, which contributed to the success of the event.
Our correspondent reports that the
ceremony honored 74 retired staff members, including 11 teaching staff, 51 non-teaching senior staff, and 12 non-teaching junior staff.
By: Akujobi Amadi
2025 Book Reading: TotalEnergies Commits To Unlocking Potentials, Career Choices In Students
TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited says it is committed to unlocking reading potentials and passion in students to guaranteeing successes in their educational futures.
The Deputy Managing Director, Joint Venture Asset (JVA), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Olivier Cassassoles, stated this while delivering his speech at the 2025 Book Reading & Open Day Event For Senior Secondary Schools In Rivers State, held at the TotalEnergies Event Centre, Trans-Amadi, PortHarcourt, at the Weekend, with the theme ‘Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading’.
Cassassoles who noted that the present era is characterised with endless distractions said students need a deliberate push for self-discovery and growth in their educational pursuits adding that reading, for students, is more than preparation for exams; as it is a gateway to new worlds, cultures and ideas, with each book serving as a passport to empathy, critical thinking, and self-expression.
While noting that the event marked a celebration of curiosity, imagination, and the transformative power of books, Cassassoles insisted that there is no greater spark than the one lit by a good book, adding that by supporting education, the company nurtures future leaders, innovators, and change makers.
He said “Today, we unite under a theme that resonates deeply with every learner: “Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading.” This is not merely a motto, but a journey we embark on together. Each paragraph contains wisdom, every page opens a new possibility, and every chapter marks a new beginning in our personal stories.
“At TotalEnergies, our commitment to energizing society goes far beyond fueling vehicles or lighting homes. For over 60 years, we have been passionate about lighting up minds and empowering future generations through education. We are honored to invest in education, knowing that by supporting today’s youth, we help shape a brighter tomorrow. Let’s turn the pages together and unlock the next chapter of greatness”.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr (Mrs) Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, stressed that the journey of life begins with reading, expressing confidence in the schools and students of the state in their commitment to making the state proud in both national and international competitions.
Represented by the State’s Deputy Director, Senior Secondary Schools, Gbaranwi Charles B, Uzoma-Nwogu thanked TotalEnergies for its contributions to the growth, development and success of education in the state and pledged the ministry’s partnership in instilling reading habit in the students thereby shaping their minds and molding them like clay in the hands of a skilled potter.
Presenting awards to the representatives of the winners of the ‘Schools Presentation on TotalEnergies’, the General Manager, Country Services, Adesua Adewole, commended the students for their resilience and commitment to studies urging them to remain relentless for greater future achievements.
In his Closing Remarks, the Deputy General Manager, External Communications, TotalEnergies, Nigeria, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu, who noted the continuous evolvement of the company even in guiding educational and career paths, wished the students the best in their career decisions.
The year’s event featured a Nigerian literary classic novel: ‘The Potter’s Wheel’ by renowned author, Vincent Chukwuemeka Ike; a novel that not only mirrors the journey of many students as they navigate challenges, learn responsibility, and discover their voices but serves as a beacon of character, discipline, and personal growth.
Participating schools were Community Secondary School, Okuru-Ama (winner), Model Secondary School, GRA (1st runner-up) and Immaculate Heart College, Borokiri (2nd runner-up).
Others were Pabod Model Secondary School, Old GRA, Enitona High School, Borokiri, SeaCrest Preparatory School, Redeemer’s International School, Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri and Community Secondary School, Abuloma.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
NAS moves to end Out-of-School syndrome in Enugu
Chapters of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) in Enugu and South Africa have called on the state government, philanthropists, and organizations in Nigeria to devise practical approaches on how to return school age children from the streets to the classrooms.
Alarmed by the growing population of school age children on our streets, the Cap’n of the Enugu chapter of NAS, Mr Oseloka Egbuchiem, said, “it is a time bomb and a sad commentary on our social responsibility.”
Addressing journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, Egbuchiem explained that NAS chose October 6 to galvanize national awareness and collective action on the crisis of out of school children (OOSC) in Nigeria, through its Street Child Project and Back to School Campaign.
According to him, “the truth is that NAS can’t do it alone. The governments at different levels, and philanthropists should participate in this because it is a huge crisis.”
He noted further that, “we in Enugu collaborated with the chapter in South Africa on this campaign to mark the one-day national awareness and advocacy.
“On Monday, we distributed educational kits to at least 1,000 children in the state in five primary schools in Enugu metropolis and suburb.
“The beneficiary schools are Ibagwa Community Primary, Nike, Enugu, Francisca Children Academy, Ugbene 2, Enugu, Transekulu Primary School 1, Enugu, Transekulu Primary School 2, Enugu, Aguowa Primary School 1, Enugu.
“We continued the sensitization campaign today on radio where a panel of discussants threw more light on the OOSC crisis and to capture attention of the public and the government.”
According to Egbuchiem, NAS aims at empowering communities to sustain local education initiatives aimed at reducing OOSC in their areas.
He noted that the crisis is as real as the numbers from the UNICEF 2025 and UNESCO report that shows that 10.2–18.3 million children are out of school globally and that one in every child that is out of school in the world is a Nigerian.
“That unflattering report is a summary of perhaps what the future is for us and our children,” he said.
Egbuchiem noted that NAS believes that, “the scale of this crisis undermines Nigeria’s ability to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially SDG 4 (Quality Education), which sets out the ambition of ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all.
Meanwhile, among the social reasons that have kept millions of children in Nigeria out of school are poverty, insecurity, gender inequality, child labour, early marriage, poor infrastructure, and social exclusion.
