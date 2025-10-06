Connect with us

Business

PenCom Reintroduces Gratuity For Federal Civil Servants

Published

9 hours ago

on

The National Pension Commission has said it has deployed a framework to restore gratuity for Federal Civil Service under the Contributory Pension Scheme.
Director-General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed this at a Stakeholders’ Conference on the Workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for Employees and Pensioners of Federal Government Treasury-Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in Abuja, last Thursday.
Represented by the Acting Commissioner, Technical, PenCom, Hon. Hafiz Kawu Ibrahim, Oloworaran said, “Working with the office of the Head of the Civil Service, a framework has been developed to restore gratuity benefits for federal workers under CPS, in line with Section 4(4) of the PRA 2014.”
The PenCom DG added that “PenCom has enhanced pensions for over 241,000 retirees, representing 80% of those under Programmed Withdrawal. Monthly pensions rose from N12.157 billion to N14.837 billion, effective June 2025.
“Also, since July 2025, no retiree waits to access their pensions. Payments are now immediate, aligned with monthly salary releases from the Federal Ministry of Finance”.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, stated that the Commission would partner PenCom to examine the current rate of retirement benefits and recommend appropriate mechanisms for periodic reviews of retirement benefits.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Business

“FCCPC Approves Sale Of Chivita|Hollandia To UAC Nigeria PLC 

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 6, 2025

By

UAC of Nigeria PLC (UAC) has announced the completion of it’s in a press release on October 3, 2025, that it has completed the acquisition of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), following approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).
Revealing this in a Press Release, at the Weekend, UAC said the transaction, first disclosed on July 30, 2025, involved the transfer of ownership of CHI Limited, a leading Nigerian food and beverage company best known for its market-dominant Chivita juice and Hollandia dairy brands, to UAC.
Commenting on the development, the Managing Director, CHI Limited, Eelco Weber, expressed optimism in the company’s future under UAC’s ownership.
“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for this transaction. We look forward to a smooth transition and to seeing Chivita|Hollandia thrive under UAC’s ownership,” he said.
Group Managing Director of UAC, Fola Aiyesimoju, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition saying “We are excited to officially welcome the Chivita|Hollandia team and brands into the UAC family, and we are eager to work together to build on their strong legacy and market leadership”.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen UAC’s position in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, expanding its footprint into the growing juice and dairy markets.
UAC further said that the acquisition aligned with its growth agenda by adding two market-leading brands and a well-established distribution network to its por.
Continue Reading

Business

CAC, SMEDAN To Register 250,000 MSMEs Free ……..As CAC Forfeits ?3b In Fees Nationwide

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 6, 2025

By

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) have announced a joint initiative to register 250,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) free of charge across the country, with CAC foregoing about ?3 billion in registration fees
The initiative, announced during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja, at the Weekend, seeks to remove barriers such as high costs and bureaucratic challenges that have long kept many small businesses in the informal sector.
The Registrar-General, CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, explained that the scheme would eliminate the registration fee, helping entrepreneurs access official recognition and grow their businesses.
SMEDAN Director-General, Dr. Charles Odii, added that registration is just the first step, noting that registered businesses will benefit from continuous aftercare such as grants, training, and market access.
Together, the two agencies noted that CAC will forgo approximately ?3 billion in registration fees, while SMEDAN will provide continuous support to help these businesses thrive.
They added that this partnership supports the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope vision to boost Nigeria’s economy by empowering entrepreneurs.
CAC further disclosed measures to ease company registration with the steps as follows: 1. Visit the SMEDAN portal: http://portal.smedan.gov.ng., 2 Sign up and complete your registration on the portal., 3. When asked if you have a CAC number, select “No”., 4. Submit your details to complete the process., 5. Once registration is completed, you will be contacted with the next steps to finalise your free CAC registration.
It further clarified that MSMEs already on SMEDAN’s database without CAC registration automatically qualify for this free registration drive.
Continue Reading

Business

HCDT Operationalization: Ugborodo Community Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To Renaissance, Chevron, Others 

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 6, 2025

By

The people of Ugborodo Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State have given a seven-day ultimatum to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), now operating under the name Renaissance, as well as NPDC, SEPLAT, NGIC, NPSL, Mobil Offshore, and other international oil companies (IOCs), demanding the immediate incorporation and operationalisation of their Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) across onshore, offshore, and deep offshore assets in their domain.

The community is also host to multi-billion Dollars Escravos Gas to Liquid Project (EGTL) operated by Chevron Nigeria Limited in Warri South West LGA of Delta State.

Speaking at a Tripartite Press Conference held at Ode-Ugborodo, the Ugborodo Community Management Committee (UCMC), Ikpere Alemeje Women Traders Association, and the Ugborodo Community Youth Development Body (UCYDB), jointly accused the oil multinationals and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) of deliberate neglect, disrespect, and exploitation of host communities in violation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Host Community Development Regulations.

The community leaders, who spoke through the UCMC Chairman, Emmanuel Onuwaje, Women Traders Chairlady, Madam Helen O. Nuco and the UCYDB Chairman, Wilson Ejeh, alleged that despite decades of oil exploration and billions of dollars generated from their land, Ugborodo people were left without potable water, electricity, employment, or meaningful youth empowerment opportunities.

They further accused Chevron and Renaissance of systematically sidelining qualified indigenes in employment processes but instead importing “relatives and friends from other parts of the country” to occupy jobs and contracts meant for host communities.

On the delay in implementing the NBC/NUPRC joint report on communities within the 500-metre buffer zone of the Escravos coastlines, the groups accused the Commission of stalling the implementation, thereby frustrating Ugborodo’s recognition as a statutory host community and preventing the establishment of HCDTs.

The Community’s Secretary, Samuel Besidone, who read the statement, said “We are tired of waiting. If nothing is done within seven days, we will be forced to stop all operations by International Oil Companies in our land.

“Our people are tired of being ignored. NUPRC must recognise us and set up our HCDT without delay,” they warned.

They stated that the patience of their people could not remain indefinite, warning that failure of IOCs, NUPRC, and relevant agencies to act within seven days will leave them with no option but to put a complete stop to all International Oil Companies’ operations within their communities saying “Enough is enough.”

They condemned vehemently recent attempts by some elements to destabilise the community’s peace and unity, including the formation of a “Governing Council of Ugborodo Community Trust” by unauthorised individuals.

The community leaders accused the groups of trying to incite violence and undermine the authority of recognised community organs.

Specifically, the leaders condemned the recent attempt by a “group of self-exiled individuals” to set up a parallel governing council for Ugborodo at a hotel in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, far from the community.

They accused one of the group’s backers, allegedly a state government appointee, of plotting to destabilise Ugborodo and warned of potential conflict if any external force attempted to enforce the illegitimate council.

“We will resist any effort to invade our land in the name of government-backed deception. Our peace and unity are non-negotiable,” the community leaders stated.

The said further “You may be aware that some jokers recently converged somewhere at Ajamimogha, in faraway Warri South LGA, constituted nuisance and deluded themselves with the laughable and dead-on-arrival act of constituting a so-called ‘Governing Council of Ugborodo Community Trust.’

“Some of the mass media organisations who covered the unholy convergence far away from any part of Ugborodo Community allowed their media to be used to tell lies that the said unholy convergence was at Ugborodo Community!

“What could be more deceptive, with a part of the media organisations as accomplice! These set of self-exiles have no doubt, completely lost touch with the realities on the ground in Ugborodo Community.

“The known administrative organs set up and authorised by the appropriate authorities in Ugborodo Community are the UCMC under the leadership of Mr. Emmanuel Onuwaje, IkpereAlemeje Women Traders Association led by Madam Helen O. Nuco and the UCYDB under the leadership of Mr. Wilson Ejeh.

“The executives and members of these tripartite vital organs are seated here with us at Ode-Ugborodo, headquarters of Ugborodo Community. I leave you to be the judge.

“Though we are not in any way perturbed by the shenanigans of these self-exilee characters, we are nonetheless disturbed by the potential threat of their unpatriotic acts to the current security, peace and unity in Ugborodo Community, particularly when one of their sponsors is an appointee of the Delta State Governor, with the title/office ‘DG Security.’ Be that as it may, we are on the ground and at alert”, they added.

The community leaders vowed to resist any person or group of persons who  bent on destabilising their community adding ‘Governments at all levels should please take note as we are aware of his antics to invade the community with armed military personnel”.

Continue Reading

Trending