Fubara Pledges Cleaner Gateway To PH City …Visits New Dumpsite At Igwuruta
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has unveiled plans to permanently relocate the dumpsite along the busy Port Harcourt Airport–Obiri-Ikwerre Road, describing the current location as both a public health threat and a damaging first impression for visitors arriving in Port Harcourt, the State capital.
The Governor made this known on Tuesday during an inspection of a proposed replacement site, which is a disused burrow pit near Bambo Estate, off Eneka Road in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area.
The location is being assessed as a potential permanent dumpsite for the State.
Governor Fubara, who was conducted by the Board Chairman, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Dr Samuel Nwanosike, and its Managing Director, Dr Ibimina Wokoma, expressed concern about the environmental and health challenges posed by the existing site, which sits along a major entry point into the State.
“The kind of environmental hazards that we are facing there along the Airport–Obiri- Ikwerre Road; the smell on that road being the entrance into the State, we felt it’s not proper,” he said. “So, we are making alternative arrangements so we can have a permanent refuse dumpsite that meets acceptable standards.
“He added that the government would move swiftly to formalise ownership of the land and complete construction work on the access road to make the new site functional.“We have not concluded the issue of the burrow pit, but the access road, I think the government is doing something about it.
So, I will make sure that everything that needs to be done to ensure government owns this burrow pit is done,” he stated.
Governor Fubara also commended the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) for what he described as a more assertive and improved approach to managing refuse across the State.In addition to the dumpsite inspection, the Governor also visited the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters located in Elimgbu Town, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, to assess the extent of ongoing construction work on the facility.
Fubara Tasks New SSG On Honour, Service, Protection Of Rivers Interest
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Benibo Anabraba, to uphold the dignity of his office, protect the interest of the State, and discharge his duties with honour, respect, and responsibility.
Governor Fubara gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the new SSG, held on Monday at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.
Describing Anabraba’s appointment as an act of divine favour, the Governor said positions of leadership are not attained by our own human effort but by God’s grace in our lives.
“Let me first congratulate you. I’m using the word ‘congratulations’ because a few of us, not by our power but by the special favour of God, find ourselves in exalted positions. It’s not because we are the best, but only by His grace.”
Governor Fubara noted that the Office of the Secretary to the State Government is one of great honour, occupied by only a few since the creation of Rivers State, and urged the new appointee to serve with humility and dedication.
He, however, expressed confidence in Anabraba’s capacity to deliver, citing his past record as a principal officer of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
“This position is a rare privilege. Guard that office with honour. Discharge your duties with respect. Protect the interest of Rivers State. When you leave office, let it be with honour, and that only comes through responsible service.
“I know you’re a dedicated person. This opportunity is not for show or display of power. It’s a call to duty,” he cautioned.
The Governor emphasised that the current administration is focused on restoring confidence of the people because peace has been achieved in the State.
He enjoined the new SSG to align with the vision of the administration and contribute meaningfully to the collective progress of Rivers people.
“We are emerging from a very difficult period and must reassure our people that we mean well for them, especially now that peace has returned to Rivers State. By the grace of God, do your work well. Help us succeed in this assignment that God has given to us,” the Governor added.
Nigeria’s First Lady Flags Off Renewed Hope Health Initiative In Rivers …Targets Measles, Rubella, HPV Vaccination For Children, Women
The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated her commitment to expanding vaccine coverage nationwide, declaring that the ongoing Measles and Rubella vaccination campaign in Rivers State will surpass all previous records in scope and success.
Speaking through the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, Senator Tinubu made this statement during the flag-off ceremony of the Measles, Rubella, and HPV Vaccine Sensitisation Campaign, organised under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.
The campaign, implemented by the RHI in collaboration with the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, C-WINS, and international partners including WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and Vaccine Alliance, aims to protect millions of children and women from preventable diseases.
“We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the measles vaccine coverage achieved through this campaign exceeds that of the past,” Senator Tinubu affirmed. “Through technical and financial support, this partnership will ensure that by February, 2026, well-trained staff are deployed across communities to vaccinate all eligible children.”
Rivers State is among the Fourth Stream of Phase One states participating in Africa’s largest-ever health initiative, targeting over 106 million Nigerian children for vaccination against Measles, Rubella, Polio, and HPV. The local rollout is expected to commence in February, 2026, reaching children aged 9 months to 14 years across all 23 local government areas.
Senator Tinubu highlighted the risks of the targeted diseases, describing Measles and Rubella as “highly contagious and potentially deadly,” noting that Rubella can cause severe complications for unborn babies, if contracted by pregnant women.
“The best way to prevent both diseases remains vaccination,” she emphasised.
Narrowing down to efforts by the Rivers State Ministry of Health, the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and the State Task Force on Primary Healthcare, led by Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, she noted how instrumental it has been in ensuring comprehensive outreach through an inter-sectoral approach involving education, women affairs, information ministries, traditional and religious leaders, and the security sector.
Senator Tinubu urged parents and caregivers to cooperate fully with health workers.
“The Measles-Rubella vaccine is safe, effective, and free in all our health centres. Please, ensure your children are vaccinated at the right time to protect them from these deadly infections.
“Let us all play our part in spreading awareness. Together, we can safeguard the health and future of our children,” she said, before formally declaring the sensitisation programme open.
In her goodwill message, Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, commended the Renewed Hope Initiative for its sustained impact in Rivers State, noting that the Measles, Rubella, and HPV Sensitisation Programme marks “a significant step in promoting public health awareness, particularly among women and children.”
She highlighted the particular benefit to the girl-child through HPV vaccination, calling it “an investment in their future health and empowerment.”
The Rivers State Coordinator of WHO, Prof. Giwa Abdulganiyu, praised the collaboration between RHI and the State Government, describing the campaign as “a worthy step in the right direction,” and reaffirmed WHO’s continued partnership in achieving health for all.
Earlier, the RHI Rivers State Coordinator, Mrs. Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, welcomed guests, and reaffirmed the initiative’s goal of reducing the incidence of Measles and Rubella in the state.
“These diseases have the potential to cause emergencies and great distress in families. Today’s flag-off represents our collective determination to raise awareness and prevent such tragedies,” she added.
Workers’ Audits Not Meant For Downsizing – Walson Jack
Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), says the ongoing Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis (PASGA) initiative is not aimed at downsizing workers, but aimed at ensuring up-to-date data to reposition the Federal Civil Service.
Walson-Jack stated this in Abuja on Thursday at a sensitisation programme on the PASGA project, organised by the office of HCSF for Permanent Secretaries, Directors and consultants of the initiative.
Represented by Dr Deborah Odoh, Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Walson-Jack said the project was designed to strengthen personnel data integrity, align competencies with organisational needs, and promote evidence-based human resource management.
“The unique thing about this exercise is that it is not just a personnel audit but also a skills gap analysis,” she said.
She explained that the project would enable government to have reliable data for effective planning, deployment and decision-making in the civil service.
“Over the years, the Service has grappled with fragmented and outdated personnel information, leading to inefficiencies and misalignments.
“Through PASGA, we are setting a new standard, one that is transparent, data-based, and performance-oriented.
“This reform will deliver accurate personnel records, identify existing skills gaps, and support targeted training and redeployment aligned with the evolving needs of government,” she said.
According to her, the exercise will help assess the competencies of each staff member, identify gaps and plan relevant training to ensure that personnel are properly deployed.
“With this initiative, we will reposition and build capacity across the Service. We have already commenced digital literacy training with National Information Technology Development (NITDA) to enhance staff capacity and efficiency.
“Eventually, there will be no need for downsizing. Instead, we will reposition staff and ensure effective performance,” she said.
Also speaking, Dr Danjuma Kalba, Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, described PASGA as a major step towards building an efficient, accountable and digitally driven civil service.
According to him, the project aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP25), especially in areas of digitisation, talent management and organisational efficiency.
“As the coordinating ministry and seat of the number one civil servant in Nigeria, the office of the HCSF remains steadfast in leading transformative reforms that uphold professionalism and service excellence,” Kalba said.
Also speaking, Mr Ayo Muritala, Senior Managing Partner, Knewrow Performance Engineering, one of the project’s consultants, said PASGA, also known as Project Phoenix, represents renewal and rebirth in the Federal Civil Service.
“This is more than an audit or data exercise. It is a strategic reform instrument designed to help government understand the people who power the public service.
“It is about data, but beyond data, it is about identity, capability, and national performance,” he said.
The Tide source reports that President Bola Tinubu had earlier directed a comprehensive PASGA across the federal service to enhance professionalism and effective service delivery.
