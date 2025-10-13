Niger Delta
Diri Attracts More Accolades Over Bayelsa’s IPP
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has again been commended for his visionary leadership over his unrelenting initiatives and effort to provide stable power supply in the state through its Independent Power Project (IPP).
The latest applauds are coming from the governor’s Technical Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Wisdom Ikuli, who recently conducted newsmen on a tour of the ongoing installation of the new gas fired turbine project procured by the Governor Diri-led administration.
Describing the ongoing project tagged: “Light Up Bayelsa” as a lofty socio-economic initiative, Ikuli noted that upon its completion it would be a boost to the economic potentials of the state and upscale the living conditions of citizens and residents of the State.
“God’s willing, by December 2025 as promised by the Governor, Bayelsa would begin to enjoy 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. It will herald the industrialisation agenda of His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri.
“You all know that in January this year, this place was a bush and swampy. But between January and now, you can see the tremendous progress made. The power project Governor Diri promised before the end of this year is gradually becoming a reality.
“This project would trigger a multiplier effect on the economy of our State. It will attract investors, and revive dormant businesses across the state. Every businessman wants to locate where there is power.
“People will relocate from neighbouring states to Bayelsa. The hospitality sector will boom, and we must continue to thank the miracle governor for keeping to his word”, he said.
The governor’s aide restated that while power would not be free, the cost would be affordable compared to what residents currently spend on diesel, fuel, and solar energy, noting that the gas that would be used for power generation will be bought by the Bayelsa electricity Company Ltd. (BECL).
“What we will pay for power is insignificant compared to how much we spend daily on fuel or solar panels. Light is life, and Governor Douye Diri has come to give us light, and a new life. Governor Diri is the ‘Light’ of Bayelsa State and the entire Ijaw nation”, the governor’s aide said.
Also speaking, the Director of Operations, BECL, Engr. Steve Bubagha, said project was about 85 percent completed and would soon be set for inauguration, reiterating that six of the eight newly procured gas turbines had already arrived the state, while the remaining two were en route Yenagoa, the state capital.
“Virtually every nook and cranny of Yenagoa will benefit from this project. We’re at an advanced stage, about 85% done with the electrical reticulation and 33kV network.
“Once the installation and pre-commissioning processes are completed, power distribution will begin immediately. Government plans to introduce metering systems to ensure transparency and efficiency in billing.
“If the Governor has gone this far to make sure this project is installed in Yenagoa, it means he will also ensure that meters are available. It is even with meters that people can truly enjoy the facility”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Edo Chief Judge Seeks Collaboration Against Corruption
The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has called on all court users to collaborate with the state judiciary in its fight against corruption.
Okungbowa made the call on Friday during a special court session held in Benin to mark the opening of the 2025/2026 Legal Year.
He commended the “Bail Is Free Campaign Organisation” for its continued support of the judiciary’s efforts to rid the system of corruption.
The opening ceremony provided an opportunity for the judiciary to reflect on the achievements of the past legal year and to outline goals for the year ahead.
According to the Chief Judge, key focus areas in the previous year included capacity building, administration of criminal justice, and staff welfare.
As the new legal year begins, Okungbowa emphasised the judiciary’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the discharge of its duties.
In recognition of exemplary service, ten members of the state judiciary received the Chief Judge’s Award for being outstanding ambassadors of the institution.
Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, Mr. Idemudia Osifo, urged the Edo State judiciary to continue upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and judicial independence.
Osifo praised the judiciary for its industry, resilience, and steadfastness under the leadership of the Chief Judge, and also highlighted several persistent challenges.
He noted that many courts in Edo State still operated in dilapidated conditions and lacked modern facilities needed for effective justice delivery.
He lamented the prolonged duration of many court cases, which continued to erode public confidence in the system, and stressed the urgent need to improve the working conditions of judicial officers and support staff.
“The safety of judicial officers, lawyers, litigants, and witnesses must be ensured”, he said.
The NBA urged the judiciary to invest in ICT infrastructure to enhance justice delivery, reduce delays, and increase transparency.
It also pledged its commitment to promoting access to justice and defending the sanctity of the legal profession.
As the new legal year begins, the association urged the judiciary to uphold the noble ideals of justice, fairness, and independence.
Niger Delta
Oborevwori Felicitates Asagba Of Asaba, On First Coronation Anniversary
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, on the occasion of his first year coronation anniversary.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori lauded the monarch’s dedication to peace, unity, and the cultural advancement of Asaba.
He described Obi Azinge as a revered traditional ruler and academic whose leadership over the past year has brought renewed pride to the Asaba Kingdom and inspired confidence in traditional institutions across the State.
Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Your Majesty, Obi, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, OON, the Asagba of Asaba, on the joyous celebration of your first coronation anniversary.
“Your reign has already demonstrated a deep commitment to the values of peace, inclusiveness, and development.
“As an accomplished academic and respected traditional ruler, you have brought honour not only to the Asaba Kingdom, but also to the entire Delta State.”
The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s support for traditional institutions and assured the Asagba of continued partnership in advancing the interests of the Asaba people.
He wished the monarch long life, wisdom, and a peaceful and prosperous reign.
Obi Prof. Azinge ascended the throne as the Asagba of Asaba in 2024, succeeding the late Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, and has since been recognised for his efforts in promoting cultural heritage, peace and community development.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
A’Ibom Inaugurates Nigeria Solar For Health Project
The Akwa Ibom State Government has launched the Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP) to tackle the challenges of epileptic power supply to the health sector.
The State Governor, Umo Eno, stated this in his keynote address during the state launch on Friday in Uyo, saying that the project would be in collaboration with the EU.
According to the Governor, the project is to strengthen the state’s vision of universal, reliable and sustainable energy access for all communities, especially in rural and peri-urban areas.
Eno, represented by the Deputy Governor, Sen. Akon Enyaenyi, stated that Akwa Ibom State has taken bold steps to domesticate the Electricity Act 2023 through its own Electricity Policy (2024) and Electricity Law (2024).
He said those two instruments mark a turning point in its journey toward a fully-fledged Akwa Ibom State Electricity Market (AKSEM), one that is state-led, private-sector-driven.
According to him, it will be inclusive in all ramifications and acutely focused on developing and sustaining the all-important off-grid sub-sector of the State Electricity Market.
“Electricity is not just a commodity, it is the foundation of healthcare, education, security, and prosperity.
“By establishing a credible electricity market and regulatory framework, we are creating a platform where on-grid and off-grid solutions can coexist, complementing each other to deliver reliable power to all sectors, including our hospitals and health centres”, Eno said.
The Governor further said the project would provide clean, reliable solar energy to healthcare facilities across the state; enhance healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and underserved communities.
He added that it would reduce dependency on diesel and improve environmental sustainability; create local jobs and build technical capacity in solar maintenance and energy services.
Eno commended the state steering committee for taking up the important responsibility.
He said the committee, drawn from both the Ministries of Power and Health, would serve as the vital bridge between policy, implementation and progressive community outcomes.
“Let me assure our development partners, the EU, NTU International, and the REA, that the Akwa Ibom State Government will provide all necessary supports to ensure that this project becomes a model for sustainable energy access in healthcare, not just in our State but across Nigeria.
“This launch is more than a ceremony, it is a statement of intent”, he said.
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Power, Mr. Robson Iniobong, said electricity is the very thing that guarantees and announces the functionality of every other sector.
Iniobong stated that the Governor had prioritised his interest in power and health sectors to provide quality services to the people.
In his remarks, Mr. Tinyan Ogiehor, Senior Stakeholders Engagement Manager of NISHP, said the project would establish solar mini-grids at approximately 19 Public Health Centres (PHCs) across the state.
Ogiehor added that the solar project would also reach the state central cold store, with a view to positively impacting healthcare delivery and boosting economic activities.
“Beyond powering the PHCs, this project will enhance the operations of about 75 small businesses located within these facilities”, he said.
