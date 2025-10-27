Customs Intercepts N5.3BN Illicit Drugs AT TIN CAN PORT

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island Port Command, said it has intercepted two containers laden with motor vehicles used to conceal significant quantities of illicit drugs.

The Command made the disclosure during a Press Briefing held at its Headquarters on Friday, Weekend.

The Customs Area Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka said the seizures was a testament to the Command’s resolve to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and ensuring compliance with international trade regulations.

A Statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, CSC OE Ivara, quoted the Area Controller as saying that “the first container, with number HLXU8500072 and Bill of Lading Number HLCUTOR2506000834, originating from Montreal, Canada, was intercepted on 4 September 2025 through meticulous intelligence and coordinated enforcement efforts.

” Upon 100% physical examination, jointly conducted with other relevant agencies, the container was found to contain four vehicles with concealed quantities of 156 packets of Colorado Indica (a strain of cannabis) weighing 78 kilograms, and 1.2 kilograms of Hashish Oil.

“The second container, numbered FANU 312876/9, was intercepted on 24 October 2025, following actionable intelligence provided by the Customs Area Controller.

“The container, also carrying four vehicles, was found to conceal 2,081 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 1,093 kilograms and eight (8) packages of Crystal Methamphetamine (“Meth”) weighing 8 kilograms.

“The total street value of the illicit drugs seized from both operations is estimated at ?5.304 billion.

“In line with established inter-agency collaboration protocols, the seized narcotic substances have been formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation, prosecution, and other necessary legal actions”.

The Area Controller commended the NDLEA and other partner security agencies—including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Navy, and other stakeholders for their continued collaboration in combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.

He issued a stern warning to individuals and groups involved in illicit drug smuggling, noting that such acts undermine the nation’s economy and pose grave risks to national security and public health.

“Let it be known that Tin Can Island Port Command, under my watch, remains resolute, vigilant, and uncompromising in enforcing the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all international conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory,” the Controller stated.

Receiving the seized items, the Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, Tincan Strategic Command, Commander Daniel Onyishi, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its vigilance and commitment in intercepting the illicit drugs.

He noted that the handover reflects the strong spirit of collaboration between both agencies in safeguarding the nation against the menace of drug trafficking.

Commander Onyishi emphasized that the NDLEA remains resolute in carrying out its mandate to ensure that all seized substances are thoroughly investigated and disposed of in accordance with established legal procedures.