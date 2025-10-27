MOWCA Partners Indonesian Govt For Maritime Capacity Development 

Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) has deepened its drive for human capital development in the maritime sector through a strategic partnership with the Government of Indonesia.

The collaboration has already produced tangible results with the successful training of instructors and assessors from MOWCA member states.

The partnership followed the signing of a partnership grant agreement between MOWCA and Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, aimed at enhancing maritime capacity across Africa.

Under the agreement, Indonesia fully funded two specialised courses, “the Training of Trainers (TOT) based on IMO Model Course 6.09, and the Training Assessment, Examination and Certification of Seafarers (TOE) based on IMO Model Course 3.12.

The training took place in Jakarta at two renowned maritime institutions , Sekolah Tinggi Olomu Pelayaran (STIP) and Balaji Besar Pendidikan Penyegaran Dan Peningkatan Ilmi Pelayaran (BP3IP) and was conducted in two batches over four weeks.

The Indonesian government covered all costs, including airfare, accommodation, tuition, and allowances for participants.

To consolidate the cooperation and evaluate progress, MOWCA Secretary-General, Dr. Paul Adalikwu, undertook an official visit to Jakarta from October 11 to 19, 2025, where he held high-level meetings with top Indonesian officials, including the Minister of Transportation (represented by the Secretary of the Directorate General of Sea Transportation) and the Director of Human Resources Development.

During his visit, Dr. Adalikwu toured the training facilities, interacted with participants, and expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s hospitality and support.

He also commended the Chairperson of MOWCA, Her Excellency, Ingrid Ebouka-Babackas, Minister of Transport and Merchant Marine of the Republic of Congo, for her leadership in driving the organisation’s reform agenda.

He emphasised the shared maritime challenges between Indonesia’s archipelagic geography and Africa’s coastal regions, noting that closer South-South collaboration would advance maritime safety, training, and sustainability.

Key areas of discussion during the visit included decarbonisation, shipbuilding, ferry safety, and cadet placement. Indonesia shared details of its “Golden Indonesia 2045” agenda, highlighting progress in green shipping through the use of biofuel and LNG-powered engines, electric port equipment, and sustainable shipyard practices.

On shipbuilding, Indonesian officials noted that the country’s shipyards can construct ferries, supply vessels, and bulk carriers, and encouraged collaboration through Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry.

Dr. Adalikwu, in turn, outlined MOWCA’s initiatives to reduce ferry accidents in West and Central Africa and invited Indonesia to participate in the Regional Workshop on Ferry Safety slated for April 2026 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following earlier editions in Gabon (2024) and Nigeria (2025).

Addressing the trainees, the Secretary-General urged them to apply the skills acquired to enhance training standards in their home institutions. Participants from 16 member states, including Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, commended MOWCA for securing the training opportunity and thanked Indonesia for its world-class learning environment.

Adalikwu reaffirmed MOWCA’s support for Indonesia’s candidature for Category “C” of the IMO Council at the forthcoming Assembly in London this November, describing Indonesia as “a trusted maritime ally and a model for developing economies.”

The visit concluded with a graduation ceremony for the first batch of trainees, the signing of the Grant Agreement, and MOWCA’s endorsement of STIP’s bid to become a recognised branch of the World Maritime University (WMU). Both sides pledged to sustain cooperation in cadet placement, lecturer exchanges, shipbuilding, ferry safety, and green shipping initiatives.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic