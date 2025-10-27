Maritime
MOWCA Partners Indonesian Govt For Maritime Capacity Development
Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) has deepened its drive for human capital development in the maritime sector through a strategic partnership with the Government of Indonesia.
The collaboration has already produced tangible results with the successful training of instructors and assessors from MOWCA member states.
The partnership followed the signing of a partnership grant agreement between MOWCA and Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation, aimed at enhancing maritime capacity across Africa.
Under the agreement, Indonesia fully funded two specialised courses, “the Training of Trainers (TOT) based on IMO Model Course 6.09, and the Training Assessment, Examination and Certification of Seafarers (TOE) based on IMO Model Course 3.12.
The training took place in Jakarta at two renowned maritime institutions , Sekolah Tinggi Olomu Pelayaran (STIP) and Balaji Besar Pendidikan Penyegaran Dan Peningkatan Ilmi Pelayaran (BP3IP) and was conducted in two batches over four weeks.
The Indonesian government covered all costs, including airfare, accommodation, tuition, and allowances for participants.
To consolidate the cooperation and evaluate progress, MOWCA Secretary-General, Dr. Paul Adalikwu, undertook an official visit to Jakarta from October 11 to 19, 2025, where he held high-level meetings with top Indonesian officials, including the Minister of Transportation (represented by the Secretary of the Directorate General of Sea Transportation) and the Director of Human Resources Development.
During his visit, Dr. Adalikwu toured the training facilities, interacted with participants, and expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s hospitality and support.
He also commended the Chairperson of MOWCA, Her Excellency, Ingrid Ebouka-Babackas, Minister of Transport and Merchant Marine of the Republic of Congo, for her leadership in driving the organisation’s reform agenda.
He emphasised the shared maritime challenges between Indonesia’s archipelagic geography and Africa’s coastal regions, noting that closer South-South collaboration would advance maritime safety, training, and sustainability.
Key areas of discussion during the visit included decarbonisation, shipbuilding, ferry safety, and cadet placement. Indonesia shared details of its “Golden Indonesia 2045” agenda, highlighting progress in green shipping through the use of biofuel and LNG-powered engines, electric port equipment, and sustainable shipyard practices.
On shipbuilding, Indonesian officials noted that the country’s shipyards can construct ferries, supply vessels, and bulk carriers, and encouraged collaboration through Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry.
Dr. Adalikwu, in turn, outlined MOWCA’s initiatives to reduce ferry accidents in West and Central Africa and invited Indonesia to participate in the Regional Workshop on Ferry Safety slated for April 2026 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following earlier editions in Gabon (2024) and Nigeria (2025).
Addressing the trainees, the Secretary-General urged them to apply the skills acquired to enhance training standards in their home institutions. Participants from 16 member states, including Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, commended MOWCA for securing the training opportunity and thanked Indonesia for its world-class learning environment.
Adalikwu reaffirmed MOWCA’s support for Indonesia’s candidature for Category “C” of the IMO Council at the forthcoming Assembly in London this November, describing Indonesia as “a trusted maritime ally and a model for developing economies.”
The visit concluded with a graduation ceremony for the first batch of trainees, the signing of the Grant Agreement, and MOWCA’s endorsement of STIP’s bid to become a recognised branch of the World Maritime University (WMU). Both sides pledged to sustain cooperation in cadet placement, lecturer exchanges, shipbuilding, ferry safety, and green shipping initiatives.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic
Maritime
Board Approves Disciplinary Actions Against 31 Immigration Officers
The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved disciplinary measures against 31 officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) after reviewing cases presented by the Board Disciplinary and General-purpose Committee (BDGPC) from its July 11, 2025 sitting.
According to a Statement Signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, Nigeria Immigration Service on Thursday, the sanctions included the dismissal of eight officers for serious misconduct and violation of service regulations.
Additionally, five officers were compulsorily retired due to misconduct, eight were demoted by one rank, and five received written warnings.
The Board rejected the dismissal appeals of two officers, citing lack of merit, while one officer was reinstated following a successful appeal.
Two officers were fully exonerated of all charges.Separately, two junior personnel,Aliyu Usman and Chukwu Nancy Ngozi were dismissed for criminal conspiracy related to theft, illegal possession of firearms, and proven allegations of kidnapping, following disciplinary proceedings completed in April and September 2025.
Under the leadership of CDCFIB Chairman and Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the guidance of NIS Comptroller-General KN Nandap, the Service reiterates its commitment to the highest ethical and professional standards.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic
Maritime
Customs Intercepts N5.3BN Illicit Drugs AT TIN CAN PORT
The Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island Port Command, said it has intercepted two containers laden with motor vehicles used to conceal significant quantities of illicit drugs.
The Command made the disclosure during a Press Briefing held at its Headquarters on Friday, Weekend.
The Customs Area Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka said the seizures was a testament to the Command’s resolve to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and ensuring compliance with international trade regulations.
A Statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, CSC OE Ivara, quoted the Area Controller as saying that “the first container, with number HLXU8500072 and Bill of Lading Number HLCUTOR2506000834, originating from Montreal, Canada, was intercepted on 4 September 2025 through meticulous intelligence and coordinated enforcement efforts.
” Upon 100% physical examination, jointly conducted with other relevant agencies, the container was found to contain four vehicles with concealed quantities of 156 packets of Colorado Indica (a strain of cannabis) weighing 78 kilograms, and 1.2 kilograms of Hashish Oil.
“The second container, numbered FANU 312876/9, was intercepted on 24 October 2025, following actionable intelligence provided by the Customs Area Controller.
“The container, also carrying four vehicles, was found to conceal 2,081 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 1,093 kilograms and eight (8) packages of Crystal Methamphetamine (“Meth”) weighing 8 kilograms.
“The total street value of the illicit drugs seized from both operations is estimated at ?5.304 billion.
“In line with established inter-agency collaboration protocols, the seized narcotic substances have been formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation, prosecution, and other necessary legal actions”.
The Area Controller commended the NDLEA and other partner security agencies—including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Navy, and other stakeholders for their continued collaboration in combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.
He issued a stern warning to individuals and groups involved in illicit drug smuggling, noting that such acts undermine the nation’s economy and pose grave risks to national security and public health.
“Let it be known that Tin Can Island Port Command, under my watch, remains resolute, vigilant, and uncompromising in enforcing the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all international conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory,” the Controller stated.
Receiving the seized items, the Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, Tincan Strategic Command, Commander Daniel Onyishi, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its vigilance and commitment in intercepting the illicit drugs.
He noted that the handover reflects the strong spirit of collaboration between both agencies in safeguarding the nation against the menace of drug trafficking.
Commander Onyishi emphasized that the NDLEA remains resolute in carrying out its mandate to ensure that all seized substances are thoroughly investigated and disposed of in accordance with established legal procedures.
Maritime
NIWA Launches Operations To Tackle Water Hyacinth Menace
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA),Lagos Area office, has launched a major operation to tackle the growing menace of water hyacinth obstructing boat transportation around the Ikorodu axis of Lagos State.
NIWA deployed a special task force equipped with heavy-duty machinery, including swamp devils, aquatic weed harvesters, and other specialized equipment to clear the invasive plant species that has increasingly disrupted ferry services and other waterway activities across littoral communities.
The clearing exercise, which commenced at the Ebute Ikorodu and Ikpakodo ferry terminals, at the Weekend, is part of NIWA’s proactive measures to ensure continuous navigability of the Lagos inland waterways, particularly as water hyacinth infestation typically intensifies during the rainy season.
NIWA’s Lagos Area Manager, Engr. Sarat Braimah, said the intervention was both strategic and preventive, aimed at minimizing disruptions to passenger and cargo movement within the Ikorodu corridor.
“We have carefully studied the pattern and spread of water hyacinth in this area and decided to act swiftly to mitigate its impact before it hampers boat and ferry operations,” Braimah explained.
“Beyond transportation, we are also mindful of its effects on local fishing activities. The earlier we address the problem, the better for the communities that depend on these waterways.”
She added that the initiative aligns with the directive of NIWA’s Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, who recently approved a nationwide intervention to combat water hyacinth across key inland routes.
“My boss, the Managing Director, has awarded the contract for clearing water hyacinth nationwide to ensure the smooth passage of goods and passengers. I will personally be on the ground throughout the week to monitor the contractors’ progress,” Braimah said.
It would be noted that the Lagos waterways, particularly around Ikorodu, are among the busiest in the state, serving thousands of daily commuters. NIWA’s latest intervention is expected to enhance safety, boost economic activity, and sustain the efficiency of water transport operations during the peak travel season.
By: By; Nkpemenyie Mcdominic
