NIWA Launches Operations To Tackle Water Hyacinth Menace 

NIWA deployed a special task force equipped with heavy-duty machinery, including swamp devils, aquatic weed harvesters, and other specialized equipment to clear the invasive plant species that has increasingly disrupted ferry services and other waterway activities across littoral communities.

The clearing exercise, which commenced at the Ebute Ikorodu and Ikpakodo ferry terminals, at the Weekend, is part of NIWA’s proactive measures to ensure continuous navigability of the Lagos inland waterways, particularly as water hyacinth infestation typically intensifies during the rainy season.

NIWA’s Lagos Area Manager, Engr. Sarat Braimah, said the intervention was both strategic and preventive, aimed at minimizing disruptions to passenger and cargo movement within the Ikorodu corridor.

“We have carefully studied the pattern and spread of water hyacinth in this area and decided to act swiftly to mitigate its impact before it hampers boat and ferry operations,” Braimah explained.

“Beyond transportation, we are also mindful of its effects on local fishing activities. The earlier we address the problem, the better for the communities that depend on these waterways.”

She added that the initiative aligns with the directive of NIWA’s Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, who recently approved a nationwide intervention to combat water hyacinth across key inland routes.

“My boss, the Managing Director, has awarded the contract for clearing water hyacinth nationwide to ensure the smooth passage of goods and passengers. I will personally be on the ground throughout the week to monitor the contractors’ progress,” Braimah said.

It would be noted that the Lagos waterways, particularly around Ikorodu, are among the busiest in the state, serving thousands of daily commuters. NIWA’s latest intervention is expected to enhance safety, boost economic activity, and sustain the efficiency of water transport operations during the peak travel season.