RSG Approves Full Rehabilitation of State Secretariat  …Unveils Housing Scheme for Civil Servants, Honours Veterans

Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Eteh Ibas (Rtd), has approved the complete rehabilitation and modernization of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex to enhance efficiency and productivity in the civil service.

Ibas made the announcement at the 2025 Civil Service Week Gala and Awards Ceremony held at Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday,.

He disclosed that “initiative is designed to transform the secretariat into a modern, efficient and conducive work environment, directly supporting the civil servants who form the backbone of the state’s governance.”

The Administrator also approved the provision of 106 housing units for civil servants in the State.

Ibas paid glowing tribute to retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, describing them as the bedrock of the state’s administration.

He stated that the awards ceremony was a symbol of deep appreciation for decades of sacrifice, resilience, and commitment.

“These interventions are designed to not only recognize your service, but also to improve your welfare in tangible and lasting ways,” the Administrator stated.

“We must build an administration that is efficient, effective, and truly citizen-centric,” he added.

The Administrator urged serving officers to draw inspiration from their predecessors and strive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of citizens.

He emphasized the importance of embracing innovation, technology, and continuous training to build a civil service equipped for the future.

The Acting Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi Brown, in her welcome address, described the civil service as the “engine room of government” and expressed profound gratitude to the Administrator for his unwavering support and commitment to its modernization.“

“A society that does not honour its heroes is not worthy of emulation,” Dr. Brown remarked, lauding the retirees as torchbearers of discipline and loyalty.

She pledged to build on their legacy through reforms and innovation, projecting that the Rivers State Civil Service would become a model of efficiency and transparency by 2030.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, President of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Sir Promise Njowhor,

expressed heartfelt appreciation for the historic recognition.

“For once, since the creation of the State, we are being honoured,” Njowhor said, adding, “Our morale has been lifted.”

He pledged the association’s continuous support for government programmes, describing the body of experienced retirees as a resource available to contribute to state development.

The rehabilitation of the State Secretariat and the new housing scheme represent a major investment in the infrastructure and dignity of public service in Rivers State, signaling a new era of support for the civil servants who drive the government’s policies and programmes.

The Tide reports that the Administrator also conferred awards of meritorious service on retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in the State