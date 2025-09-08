Philanthropist Vows To Champion Poverty Eradication In the N’Delta 

A philanthropist in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, Ambassador Sebastian Gordian James, has pledged to develop programmes that will drive away poverty in the region.

Gordian, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Sabaplus Group, said this shortly after being inducted into the international World Peace Advocate (IAWPA) in Port Harcourt, thw Rivers State capital.

He said he would dedicate his new role as an Eminent Peace Ambassador of the IAWPA to driving programmes that eradicate poverty, empower youths, and promote peace in Nigeria.

At the official induction ceremony held at the IAWPA International Office in Port Harcourt, Ambassador James described his recognition as “a call to do more” and promised to invest in initiatives that will leave lasting impacts on communities.

“I don’t take this honour for granted”, he said after receiving his induction certificate.

“For me, this is a commitment to continue investing in my community by hosting programmes and events that will sustain peace, eradicate poverty, and provide young people with skills that prepare them for the future”, he added.

Amb. James stressed that skills development remains crucial for human capital growth, particularly in a country like Nigeria, which continues to struggle with high poverty levels.

He noted that his focus will be aligned with “Sustainable Development Goal 1 (No Poverty)”, adding that practical skill acquisition, especially in the digital economy, offers a pathway to economic independence.

“If our youths learn skills such as running Facebook ads, managing social media, or handling other digital tools, they can create income streams from the comfort of their homes”, he explained.

“This is why I will focus on organizing more programs and training sessions to equip them with relevant knowledge that reduces poverty and builds hope”, he added.

The Sabaplus Group boss emphasized that the recognition was not just a personal achievement, but also a reflection of the collective vision he shares with his mentors, team, and community.

He assured IAWPA of his readiness to contribute meaningfully toward the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly in areas that directly impact human capital transformation.

“This honour is a call for me to sit up and ensure programmes are well-structured and properly positioned to achieve results. IAWPA can be proud that today they have found a son ready to play a critical role in shaping the future through initiatives that will transform lives and communities”, he stated.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to work with IAWPA and global partners to ensure peace, innovation, and sustainable development take root in Nigeria and beyond.