NRC Halts P’H- Aba train Services For Maintenance

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services along the Port Harcourt–Aba corridor, citing “routine maintenance” as the reason for the abrupt shutdown.

A statement personally signed by by NRC’s Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opeifa, on Friday, said operations on the route will remain suspended until September 9, 2025, after the completion of the maintenance.

According to the statement, “Port-Harcourt to Aba train services suspended for routine maintenance to resume regular train services on the 9th of September 2025. We regret all inconveniences.”

This came amidst growing concerns among train passengers, who expressed fear that the move was sudden and may signal deeper operational or safety issues.

The Port Harcourt–Aba line is said to be a busy train route for traders and low-income travelers in and out of the South-East and South-South regions.

This line has experienced a surge in usage in recent months due to rising road transport costs and insecurity on the region’s highways. This latest suspension is just one in a string of recent setbacks for the NRC.

Public confidence in the rail network has been shaken following the recent derailment of a Kaduna-bound train, prompting a halt to services on the corridor.

Speaking to journalists shortly after that incident, Opeifa confirmed that the NRC, in collaboration with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau and other relevant agencies, had launched a full investigation into the derailment’s cause.

He denied allegations of poor train conditions and emphasised that affected passengers had received refunds.

Immediately after the unfortunate incident, the NRC boss announced that the incident left seven people injured.

Barely nine days after the incident, the corporation backtracked on its initial report regarding the injuries sustained, saying 20 passengers and not seven suffered varying degrees of injuries in the incident.

In spite of these assurances, calls are growing for a full audit of the NRC’s operations, with many Nigerians questioning the reliability and safety of the country’s rail system.