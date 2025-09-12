Ogun State renames road after Amusan

The Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Babatunde Diya, has honoured world record holder Tobi Amusan by renaming Old Benin Road after her.

Diya announced while hosting a delegation from the Ikoto Community, led by elders and stakeholders, during a courtesy visit to his office.

He described Amusan as “a shining symbol of Yoruba resilience, discipline, and global excellence,” adding that her achievements embody the values of hard work, courage and honour that continue to make the nation proud.

He stressed that the renaming of the road was not only to celebrate her success but also to immortalise her as a source of inspiration.

The decision to rename Old Benin Road after Tobi Amusan is to immortalise her as a beacon of hope for the younger generation of Yoruba sons and daughters,” Diya said.

The delegation had earlier commended the Chairman for his people-focused leadership and highlighted three key requests: rehabilitation of Old Benin Road, recognition of Amusan as a proud daughter of Ikoto, and the resolution of boundary disputes with neighbouring Ijebu North East LGA.

In his response, Diya assured the delegation that notifications would be sent to the Ogun State Government on the road rehabilitation request, stressing the route’s importance as a link to other communities and an alternative access to the Ijebu Ode–Mojoda–Epe Expressway.

Diya added that his administration had created new offices, including Arts, Culture and Tourism; Lands and Boundaries Matters; and Public-Private Partnerships, to drive development across the council.

Amusan, who is currently preparing to headline Team Nigeria’s contingent at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, is the reigning world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.12s set in 2022.

She remains the first Nigerian athlete to win a world title and set a world record in athletics.