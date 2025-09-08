NUPENG Insists On Strike, Kicks Against ‘Slavery’ In Oil Sector 

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has insisted it is embarking on strike action today (Monday), accusing management of Dangote Refinery of attempting to bring back slavery into Nigeria’s workforce.

The union made this known in a statement issued yesterday, and signed by its President and General Secretary, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olufemi.

NUPENG had said last Friday that it would begin industrial action today, over alleged anti-labour activities by Dangote Refinery.

The dispute stemmed from Dangote’s plan to import 4,000 compressed natural gas-powered trucks for direct fuel distribution to retailers starting August 15.

The union lamented that the refinery’s owner, Aliko Dangote, had insisted that new drivers for the imported trucks would not be allowed to join any union.

However, stakeholders, including the Petrol Tanker Drivers and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA), have kicked against NUPENG’s planned strike.

However, in an update yesterday, NUPENG dismissed claims by the DTCDA, describing it as a management-inspired group created to weaken the ranks of petroleum tanker drivers.

According to NUPENG, DTCDA is the recruiting company that was formed by Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata and Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the 10,000 CNG trucks they are importing.

It dismissed DTCDA as an unauthorised union for tanker drivers.

“For the information of the public, the DTCDA is the association which the Dangote Group of Companies has formed for the drivers to join compulsorily rather than allowing drivers to join NUPENG, which is the only statutorily recognised union authorised to unionise petroleum tanker drivers.”

Condemning what it described as an attempt to impose “modern slavery” on Nigerian workers by restricting their right to free association, NUPENG called on citizens not to support exploitative labour practices.

“Slavery ended centuries ago, but some unscrupulous capitalists are making efforts to bring it back. Any worker who cannot exercise the right of association is no better than a slave. Ordinary Nigerians should neither encourage nor support slavish working conditions,” the union warned.

NUPENG reiterated that it remains united and committed to defending the rights of its members.

