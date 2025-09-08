Tinubu Congratulates Shettima, Masha On NES Fellowship Award 

President Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima and other distinguished Nigerians on their conferment as Fellows of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES).

The conferment recognises their outstanding contributions to economic policy, research, and development.

Tinubu conveyed his felicitations through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday .

The statement titled ‘President Tinubu Congratulates VP Shettima, Dr Iyabo Masha, Others On Conferment As Fellows Of The Nigerian Economic Society,’ affirmed that, “As a nation, we are proud of your achievements and the example you set for current and future generations.

“Your passion, innovation, and service to the nation’s economic progress embody the spirit of excellence that our administration celebrates and upholds.”

The President noted that the conferment on Vice President Shettima and others today (Monday) is a testament to their exemplary service, intellectual depth, and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation.

He commended Shettima for his visionary leadership, deep insights, and relentless dedication to implementing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in driving inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

The President equally applauded Dr. Iyabo Masha, renowned economist and Director of the Intergovernmental Group of 24 on International Monetary Affairs and Development, on the honour.

Masha was a member of Nigeria’s eight-person Presidential Economic Advisory Council (2019-2022), which directly advised President Muhammadu Buhari on economic policy.

Tinubu described their recognition as well-deserved and an inspiration to upcoming economists, researchers, and policy experts across the country.

He urged the new Fellows to continue leveraging their expertise to support Nigeria’s economic recovery, foster inclusive prosperity, and strengthen its global competitiveness.

Tinubu assured them of his administration’s determination to collaborate with experts and institutions to deliver enduring growth and shared opportunities for all Nigerians.