Education
NUC Commences Verification Of 73 Degree Programmes Of Federal University Of Environment in Ogoni
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has commenced resource verification of 73 degree programmes across seven faculties at the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, in Ogoni, Rivers State.
The verification exercise began today and is a critical step towards securing approval for the institution’s academic programmes, with the NUC team assessing facilities, staff strength, and curriculum to ensure compliance with national standards.
Welcoming the NUC officials, the Vice Chancellor of FUET, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom expressed gratitude for the visit and emphasised the institution’s commitment to meeting the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commence academic activities in the September 2025 academic session.
“You are aware that this is a newly established university, created through the Act parliament and signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 3rd February 2025. Just about 5 weeks ago, the Honourable Minister of Education inaugurated the Governing Council and principal officers, with a clear mandate to ensure academic activities commence this September,” Prof. Mmom said.
He commended the Rivers State Government for facilities at Saakpenwa and Koroma, as well as the people of the Koroma community who gifted the university 99.3 hectares of land.
He noted that renovation and infrastructural work have been fast-tracked despite the absence of federal budgetary allocation for the institution’s takeoff.
Prof. Mmom disclosed that the university had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with nearby institutions, including the Rivers State University, Rivers State Polytechnic, and University of Port Harcourt, for temporary academic and infrastructural support.
He also highlighted ongoing preparations, including the provision of dormitories, classrooms, laboratories, ICT centres equipped with over 170 computers, and staff quarters.
Speaking on behalf of the NUC team, Professor John Ohaka explained that the verification exercise is part of ensuring readiness for takeoff in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
“All we are doing here today is to assess the level of preparedness and ensure that the university starts on a strong footing. What we need now is quality education to drive sustainable development, and this exercise will help position FUET to compete globally,” he said.
Ohaka praised the university management for its hospitality and assured that the team would thoroughly inspect the facilities across both campuses to make recommendations where necessary
The seven proposed faculties under verification include: Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, and Faculty of Management Technology. Others are Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, and Faculty of Education.
The Federal University of Environment and Technology, located in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, is one of the newest federal universities established to expand access to tertiary education and promote research in environmental and technological studies.
Education
RILTA laud appointment of new Chairman
The Rivers state Indigenous language Teacher Association (RILTA) has landed the appointment of the new chairman,Hon Sam Ogeh by the state government.
The group in a statement signed by
Dr. Ovuchi J. Agwnu
President and
HRH Eze Sir Ishmael Nweke
Secretar and made available to the tide desk in port Harcourt,the group described the appointment as a welcome development and urged the new chairman to bring his long years of wealth of experience in public service to bear in his new assignment.
The group further assured him of their resolved to work with the his team to enable them succeed and assured him of their total loyalty.
The statement reads thus “
On behalf of the Rivers State Indigenous Language Teachers Association (RILTA), we extend heartfelt congratulations to you on your appointment and assumption of office as the Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board. This prestigious appointment is a testament to your dedication, expertise, and leadership qualities.”
“Your vast experience and passion for education will undoubtedly drive transformative changes in our basic education sector. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your leadership on the educational landscape of Rivers State.”
We pray for divine guidance, wisdom, and strength as you embark on this noble assignment. May your tenure be marked by excellence, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of our children and educators.”
“Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved appointment. We stand ready to support you in your endeavour to elevate the standards of basic education in Rivers State.”
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
University lecturer advocates for societal needs based research as Algorithms, Pathway To Sustainable Growths
A lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Professor Daniel Matthias,has advocated
for a university-industry- government partnership in order to strengthen collaborations for internships, applied research, and product development, adding
that research outcomes should align with societal needs, especially in healthcare, environment, education, and governance.
He further recommended the strengthening of research in emerging technologies through the establishment of dedicated research centres in AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Renewable Energy. He also advocated linking computer science with health, agriculture, and engineering as interdisciplinary projects.
Professor Matthias, stated this when he delivered the 118th Inaugural Lecture of the University recently in port Harcourt with the topic “From Algorithms to Impact: Harnessing Emerging Technologies For Socio Economic Transformation.”
He described Algorithm as a, “Finite, step by step set of institutions designed to solve a specific problem or perform a task”, said they are fundamental to both Computer Science and everyday life, where they serve as recipes, driving directions, or the instructions a computer used to sort data, make recommendations on social media or rank search engine results. They take input, process it through a sequence of logical steps, and produce and output.”
The university don emphasized that Africa has the most youthful population globally with entrepreneurial spirit and therefore stands at a pivotal moment to harness the potential of the technologies enabled by the algorithm to drive sustainable development.
“Africa, with its youthful population and entrepreneurial spirit, stands at a pivotal moment to harness the potential of these technologies. By addressing infrastructure deficits, fostering digital literacy, and creating supportive policies, the continent can leapfrog traditional development pathways and establish itself as a global innovator,” Prof Mathias stated.
The erudite scholar averred that though Africa has its challenges in infrastructure deficits such as access to technology, logistics and transportation, educational barriers in the areas of quality education and digital literacy, limited investment and informal economies, the continent has promise of potential growth with the development and use of Algorithms.
He attributed the potential promises to demographic advantage, ecosystems, noting that Africa has the potential to leapfrog traditional stages of technological development by adopting mobile and digital solutions directly. Furthermore, he said that focusing on renewable energy and sustainable practices can help Africa address energy shortages while promoting environmental stewardship.
“By bridging the gap between technical knowledge and societal needs, we can create technologies that not only solve problems, but also empower communities, foster inclusion, and drive sustainable development. Collaboration, advocacy, and mentorship are essential to ensuring that technology serves as a tool for equity, empowerment, and a better future for all,” the university Don stated.
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obibi congratulated the lecturer, describing the lecture as “fantastic” and the lecturer, as “our rare gift to Africa and the world in the field of Computer Science.”
He acknowledged that most of the recommendations of the lecturer were in consonance with what the university was doing in terms of developing a policy on the use of AI and making the university community to be digital compliant.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
Court sentences School 61-yr – teacher to 14 years imprisonment for rape
A Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a 61-year-old teacher, Igwe Ngozi, to 14 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a seven-year-old child.
The judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced and convicted Ngozi after finding him guilty as he pleaded to an amended one-count charge brought against him by the state government.
The charge bordered on sexual assault by penetration.
The prosecution alleged that the defendant, on or about February 2019 at Linsey Nursery and Primary School at Igbo-Efon Alpha Beach Road, Lekki, Lagos, attempted to assault a seven-year-old girl by penetrating her vagina with his finger.
His offence is contrary to the provision of Section 262 C.17, Vol. 3 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
However, Ngozi was initially charged with one count of sexual assault by penetration, which is punishable by life imprisonment, but approached the prosecution for a plea bargain.
He had pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was initially arraigned sometime in February 2019.
The victim’s mother (PW1) testified that the incident occurred one day when she observed that her daughter’s pants were messy and that she had been complaining of lower abdominal pain.
She told the court that her daughter said her class teacher had been inserting his finger into her vagina, and that each time he did that, she became scared and sometimes screamed.
The state counsel, S.O. Dada, informed the court on June 16, 2025, and filed on June 19, 2025, that Ngozi had agreed to a plea bargain agreement, which necessitated the amended charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration.
He was therefore re-arraigned on July 17, 2025, and he pleaded guilty.
While delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Oshodi held that he was satisfied that the convict was competent to enter the plea bargain agreement.
The judge held that, “The first charge is punishable by life imprisonment. However, through the plea bargain process, you have pleaded guilty to this lesser charge, and I am bound to sentence you according to the agreed terms.”
“As a class teacher, you were supposed to protect the child, but unfortunately abused a seven-year-old child, causing physiological trauma to the victim.”
“Igwe Ngozi, I have considered your breach of trust as a teacher and the trauma inflicted upon her; I find the maximum sentence appropriate.”
The court therefore found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment. The court ordered that the sentence should begin from the date he was remanded in custody.
The judge also held that the convict should be registered as a sex offender in furtherance of Sections 33 and 38 of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law of Lagos State 2021, and also serve his sentence in the place he has been held during his trial.
