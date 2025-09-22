NUC Commences  Verification Of 73 Degree Programmes Of Federal University Of Environment in Ogoni

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has commenced resource verification of 73 degree programmes across seven faculties at the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, in Ogoni, Rivers State.

The verification exercise began today and is a critical step towards securing approval for the institution’s academic programmes, with the NUC team assessing facilities, staff strength, and curriculum to ensure compliance with national standards.

Welcoming the NUC officials, the Vice Chancellor of FUET, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom expressed gratitude for the visit and emphasised the institution’s commitment to meeting the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commence academic activities in the September 2025 academic session.

“You are aware that this is a newly established university, created through the Act parliament and signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 3rd February 2025. Just about 5 weeks ago, the Honourable Minister of Education inaugurated the Governing Council and principal officers, with a clear mandate to ensure academic activities commence this September,” Prof. Mmom said.

He commended the Rivers State Government for facilities at Saakpenwa and Koroma, as well as the people of the Koroma community who gifted the university 99.3 hectares of land.

He noted that renovation and infrastructural work have been fast-tracked despite the absence of federal budgetary allocation for the institution’s takeoff.

Prof. Mmom disclosed that the university had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with nearby institutions, including the Rivers State University, Rivers State Polytechnic, and University of Port Harcourt, for temporary academic and infrastructural support.

He also highlighted ongoing preparations, including the provision of dormitories, classrooms, laboratories, ICT centres equipped with over 170 computers, and staff quarters.

Speaking on behalf of the NUC team, Professor John Ohaka explained that the verification exercise is part of ensuring readiness for takeoff in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“All we are doing here today is to assess the level of preparedness and ensure that the university starts on a strong footing. What we need now is quality education to drive sustainable development, and this exercise will help position FUET to compete globally,” he said.

Ohaka praised the university management for its hospitality and assured that the team would thoroughly inspect the facilities across both campuses to make recommendations where necessary

The seven proposed faculties under verification include: Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, and Faculty of Management Technology. Others are Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, and Faculty of Education.

The Federal University of Environment and Technology, located in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, is one of the newest federal universities established to expand access to tertiary education and promote research in environmental and technological studies.